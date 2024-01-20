Steelers connection comes back to haunt Ravens in NFL Divisional round
Even when the Steelers aren't in the NFL Playoffs, they come back to haunt the Baltimore Ravens.
By Mark Powell
The Steelers were knocked out of the NFL Playoffs last week against the Buffalo Bills. The result wasn't all that close, as Pittsburgh spent the majority of the game down by two touchdowns.
However, there are former Steelers all over the NFL. Steven Sims, who returns punts for the Houston Texans, made his mark on Pittsburgh's biggest rival. In the second quarter of the Texans postseason game in Baltimore, Sims returned a punt for a touchdown, powering through the Ravens special teams in the process.
Sims had a decent run with the Steelers, but mostly played on special teams. In his efforts as a receiver he failed to make much of an impact, and has jumped around the NFL since then. This season for the Texans, he has caught just three passes for 25 yards. The biggest impact he's made, to no one's surprise, was on Saturday in Baltimore.
Steelers come back from dead to haunt Ravens in Baltimore
There's a decent chance the Ravens win on Saturday, as they were favored by 9.5 points heading into the game. However, this is the same Baltimore team which has struggled in the postseason with Lamar Jackson as thier quarterback. Jackson is just 1-2 in the playoff in his career. These losses loom large, especially when they come to teams Baltimore ought to beat.
Houston would qualify as one of those teams. Stroud is in the midst of a season few of us will ever forget, but he's also a rookie quarterback. The Texans needed the improbable to win this game, and they received it in Sims, a hero none of us saw coming.
The Steelers themselves won both games against the Ravens this season. Overall, Pittsburgh went 5-1 in the AFC North, despite narrowly making the playoffs in a Wild Card spot.