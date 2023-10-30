Steelers: Diontae Johnson heading for biggest fine of the year for ref comments
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson said the officials in their Week 8 game wanted the Jacksonville Jaguars to win.
By Scott Rogust
The Pittsburgh Steelers had the chance to improve to 5-3 on the year and keep pace with the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the AFC North. Instead, they hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars in rainy Pittsburgh and were unable to do much against them. The offense under coordinator Matt Canada was once again under scrutiny, as they finished with just 261 yards. Not to mention, they lost quarterback Kenny Pickett midway through the game due to a rib injury. That counted towards a 20-10 loss.
For one player on the Steelers, they felt like the loss was due to another factor -- the referees.
After the game, Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson said that he felt the on-field officials were out to help the Jaguars win, citing an offsides call on offensive guard Isaac Seumalo that negated a 55-yard field goal by Chris Boswell just before halftime. That, and a questionable roughing the passer call on safety Keanu Neal, but none for a late hit that injured Pickett. Johnson said bluntly, "They cost us the game."
Dionate Johnson blames refs for Steelers loss to Jaguars
As mentioned earlier, there was the offsides call on Seumalo that wiped out a 55-yard field goal by Chris Boswell. Due to that, Boswell was moved back six yards and attempted a 61-yarder, which flew wide right. With that, the Steelers entered halftime with a 9-3 deficit instead of a 9-6 deficit.
For those curious, here is the play in which Seumalo was flagged for offsides.
After the game, referee Alan Eck told pool reporter Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Seumalo's head was "over the back edge of the ball so by rule that’s an offensive offside foul." The quote comes courtesy of ESPN's Brook Pryor.
Johnson also brought up the lack of a roughing the passer call on defensive lineman Adam Gotsis for his late hit on Pickett that ultimately forced him out of the game. The wide receiver didn't hold back, saying the refs wanted the Jaguars to win.
Video of Johnson's comments can be viewed below, courtesy of The Athletic's Mike DeFabo.
"They wanted them to win," said Johnson. "They were calling, everything was in their favor, like, they were getting every little call, but it is what it is. Like I said, I'm moving on from it, and I'm ready for Thursday."
Meanwhile, there was a questionable roughing the passer call on safety Keanu Neal for tackling Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence just as he let go of the football.
Johnson finished the game catching 8-of-14 targets for 85 yards.
Most coaches and players avoid criticizing the officiating after games due in part to the hefty fine that could wait for them. Johnson was so frustrated after the loss that he didn't hold back by asserting that the referees were "paid" to let the Jaguars win. With that, Johnson is facing a big fine before Week 9.