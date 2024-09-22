Steelers disadvantage with Russell Wilson has very little to do with him
By Mark Powell
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson won't play for the third straight game as Justin Fields starts against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Wilson was brought in this offseason on the cheap as a plausible veteran starter. Little did he know the player Pittsburgh traded for to be his new backup and/or a long-term project at the position would usurp him by Week 1.
Fields has played extremely well given the circumstances, and he's the only quarterback on the Steelers roster who could have done so. The 25-year-old's mobility helped him escape situations that would have doomed other quarterbacks, including Wilson. While Fields tendency to run from the pocket prematurely doomed him in Chicago, it's an asset for the Steelers.
Steelers offensive line is a mess right now
Young tackles Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu have been inconsistent and injured to start the season. Both were first-round picks, and brought in as future staples of a run-heavy offense. It hasn't helped that Jones has played out of position for much of his early career. Mike Tomlin has switched Jones from left tackle to right tackle a few times over. Jones played well at right tackle last season, but thanks to injuries to Fautanu and Dan Moore Jr., he was asked to play left tackle at times this year. It's a mess.
Fautanu, as mentioned, is hurt, and was placed on injured reserve this weekend. Fautanu is an exciting left tackle prospect who should factor into the Steelers offensive line scheme for years to come, assuming he can stay healthy. Left guard Isaac Seumalo is also hurt, and could miss the next two games.
Essentially, the Steelers offensive line is a revolving door. On Sunday, they go up against one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL in Joey Bosa. That...doesn't seem like it'll go well.
Russell Wilson would struggle behind Steelers offensive line
Fields at least gives Pittsburgh a chance to move the ball on offense. His mobility and ability to extend plays is something Arthur Smith's offense is predicated on in its early stages in Pittsburgh. Wilson with a bum calf would be a statue in the pocket, and a likely Bosa victim.
Believe it or not, missing time is a blessing in disguise for both the Steelers and Wilson. Pittsburgh can see if Fields is the real deal, while Wilson recovers from a lingering calf injury that would only make him public enemy No. 1 in Pittsburgh were he to play poorly.
There's little reason for him to rush back at this juncture.