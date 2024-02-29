The Steelers doomsday QB depth chart that Mike Tomlin would probably love
The Pittsburgh Steelers should absolutely not do this.
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers current depth chart at quarterback is relatively simple: Kenny Pickett.
Pittsburgh released Mitch Trubisky earlier in February and Mason Rudolph is a free agent the Steelers don't sound particularly inclined to bring back. Rudolph led Pittsburgh to the playoffs with an impressive three-game display down the stretch, but he's an unproven starter in a league full of those. He'll get a job somewhere, but maybe not in Pittsburgh.
While most pundits predict the Steelers to sign one of Ryan Tannehill, Rudolph, Russell Wilson or Kirk Cousins -- or perhaps trade for Justin Fields -- none of those options would bring with it the pure sick chaos that I'm about to present to you.
The Steelers could make a run at Zach Wilson, but they shouldn't
I'm stating the obvious here, but in no way, shape, or form should Pittsburgh make a run at former second-overall pick Zach Wilson. The BYU product has proven to be a bust at the professional level. Sure, the Jets have a habit of ruining quarterbacks, but Wilson is also the only option on the above list who is arguably worse than Pickett.
Acquiring Wilson isn't in the cards for the Steelers, one would hope. Alan Saunders of Steelers Now agrees:
"Trading for Zach Wilson does’t seem to make much sense for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have their own struggling young quarterback in Kenny Pickett — who has been much better than Wilson despite being taken 18 picks later in the draft."
Steelers could feature the worst QB depth chart in the NFL
Tomlin, whether his ego will allow him to admit it or not, would probably love adding 'made playoffs with Zach Wilson as quarterback' to his already-impressive resumé. Tomlin's style is not an aggressive one. He prefers a game-manager at the QB position who won't turn the ball over while his typically-stout defense (unless it's playoff time) keeps the Steelers in the game.
By adding Wilson, Pittsburgh would open up camp with a battle between two players seemingly on their final chance as a starting QB. Beyond that, a plausible veteran addition who has experience with Arthur Smith -- say Tannehill -- would only pour more gasoline on the fire.
Puke away, Pittsburgh. There's more IC Light Mango where that came from.