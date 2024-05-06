Steelers draft sleeper projected for one of the biggest impacts among 2024 rookies
By Lior Lampert
It is no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers have been actively looking to upgrade their receiver room this offseason via the trade market by acquiring a proven pass-catcher with pedigree.
However, the team may have found a hidden gem in the NFL Draft in Roman Wilson that could be an in-house fix to their problems.
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus recently shared his analysis on late-round 2024 draft picks that could make their mark on the NFL as soon as Week 1 of their rookie campaigns, naming Wilson as a prime candidate.
Steelers WR Roman Wilson projects to be among the most impactful rookies in 2024
Locker prefaces his breakdown by highlighting that the Steelers got "terrific value" by landing Wilson with the 84th overall pick, the 42nd-ranked player on their board, praising the Michigan product's steady hands as a pass-catcher and his run-blocking chops.
Moreover, Locker cited the offseason departures of veteran receivers Diontae Johnson and Allen Robinson II -- which leaves 136 vacated targets from 2023 as another reason Pittsburgh could lean on Wilson early in his pro career, pointing out his diverse route tree at the collegiate level as an additional cause for optimism.
After leading the national champion Michigan Wolverines in receptions (48), receiving yards (789), yards per reception (16.4), and touchdowns (12) this past season en route to earning Second-Team All-Big Ten honors, Wilson somehow slid to the No. 84 overall pick of the draft. Regardless, he appears primed to be the Steelers' starting slot receiver as a rookie, with the potential to see a massive workload from day one.
Wilson will undoubtedly be a featured part of Pittsburgh's passing attack this upcoming season and beyond. But his immediate value almost directly hinges on whether the Steelers bring in a veteran receiver to complement ascending third-year wideout George Pickens on the outside.