Steelers and Eagles fans are channeling Kenny Pickett, but for much different reasons
By Mark Powell
Kenny Pickett's run in Pittsburgh did not go as planned, so he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason after the Steelers signed Russell Wilson as his primary competition. There is an alternate reality where Pickett is still starting in Pittsburgh these days, as Wilson has yet to play this season thanks to a lingering calf injury.
However, the Steelers opted to deal Pickett rather than deal with his drama, and quickly acquired former first-round pick Justin Fields as their new project quarterback. Fields has performed admirably so far for the Steelers, leading Pittsburgh to two road wins against the Falcons and Broncos.
As for Pickett, he struggled at times this preseason and was even mentioned in a QB2 controversy with Tanner McKee. Pickett eventually won that job, which has some Eagles fans calling for him to receive an opportunity thanks to Jalen Hurts turnover struggles.
Steelers and Eagles fans recognize Kenny Pickett for very different reasons
While the Steelers have won their first two games, the offensive has yet to break out. This continued into the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers, though it's tough to blame Fields for any of that.
As for Eagles fans, some are tired of Hurts act. He's exceptionally talented and for that reason alone should not give way to a player like Pickett. But Pickett grew up an Eagles fan, and the backup quarterback is always the most popular player in town until he becomes the starter.
The Eagles entered Week 3 at 1-1. Hurts looked capable in Brazil against the Packers defense, but struggled last week at home against the Falcons and Kirk Cousins. Philly lost that game thanks to a late Cousins drive, and an untimely drop by Saquon Barkley which stopped the clock.
No, the Eagles should not start Kenny Pickett
I don't know who in Philadelphia needs to hear this, but please don't go down this road. Pickett was the first quarterback taken in one of the worst QB drafts in recent memory. He showed flashes with the Steelers, sure, but his inability to read the middle of the field is even worse than Hurts right now. If Pickett were asked to run a similar offense to Hurts, it would not end well. In Pittsburgh, Pickett wasn't asked to do much and still failed miserably minus some late-game heroics.
Hurts is struggling right now, yes, but Pickett is not that guy.