Steelers fans have a lot of Kenny Pickett merchandise to get rid of
By John Buhler
There is nothing more American than buying a jersey online of your favorite NFL team's quarterback, even though he sucks. It has become a Fanatics epidemic, but low key, it is actually quite hilarious. We love to spend our hard-earned money on well-compensated JAGs. If only we could buy the shirts off the backs of popular YouTubers only our illiterate kids know about. They have never been told, "No!"
Over there on Saints Wire, John Sigler was going through it, man... The genesis of this post was all about how little Who Dat Nation seems to respect Derek Carr. They hold the new starting quarterback of the New Orleans Saints to the Drew Brees standard. Carr is a fine player, but he is not Brees. They think he is a bit of a crybaby, which is why Mac Jones and Kenny Pickett sold more merch than him.
Yes, the failed starting quarterbacks of the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers sold more jerseys through NFLPA licensees than the former face of the Las Vegas Raiders. To make matters even worse, both of the quarterbacks who replaced Pickett in Justin Fields and Russell Wilson sold more jerseys quarterbacking the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos than did Carr.
With all of these out-of-date jerseys you don't know what do to with anymore, I have a few solutions.
What all can you do with your Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh Steelers jersey?
Admittedly, I am trying to sort out what are the best options to do with your favorite Pickett jersey other than trying to exchange it for something else, of course. That method is too logical, too sorry and too likely to not be a learning lesson for you and your spoiled brat kid. Let Pickett be a teaching moment for Yinzers abound! I will give you as many alternative solutions as 2023 Pickett touchdowns.
- Soak your Pickett Steelers jersey in gasoline to help you start a fire on the grill or whatnot.
- Place it under the sink in your powder room in case you run out of precious toilet paper.
- Let Fido have his way with it because he wants to have fun while watching the game, too.
- Make it the Sacko Del Toro for your fantasy football league. Loser has to wear it next draft.
- Throw it onto the Acrisure Stadium turf to protest this bloated product The Rooneys built.
- Keep it in pristine condition so non-football-loving relatives will have something to wear.
I put in more effort coming up with those ideas than Pickett did during his final year with the Steelers.
Now that Pickett plays for his hometown Philadelphia Eagles and Jones plays for his hometown Jacksonville Jaguars, who says you can't go home ... when you suck?! Apparently, Fields wasn't bad enough to come play for our hometown's Atlanta Falcons. Since Wilson is from Richmond, I guess that would put him out of the league, or somewhere in between Charlotte and the nation's capital.
Ultimately, I would love nothing more than to see Carr wear a Houston Texans jersey. Truth be told, you just need to find a photo from back in 2002 to make that dream a reality. Can you imagine if he played for the franchise his older brother David absolutely bombed for?! I bet it would look as cool as a Johnny Manziel Cleveland Browns jersey or seeing Tim Tebow try to play tight end for his Jaguars.
For those of you who bought a Jaguars quarter-zip because Urban Meyer wore one, I salute you!