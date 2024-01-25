Steelers fans torn on Mike Tomlin’s DC decision: Best memes, tweets
Pittsburgh Steelers fans don't know how to react to the decision to retain Teryl Austin.
By Lior Lampert
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has become known for many things but in particular, winning and loyalty. Sometimes, he can be loyal to a fault, including his recent decision to stand by the since-fired offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. Now, fans don’t know how to react to Tomlin’s most recent decision to retain Teryl Austin.
Per ESPN’s Senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers and Austin are working to finalize a two-year pact to retain him as defensive coordinator. This comes after a report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac the day prior that Austin was expected to return next season. Despite playing a role in Pittsburgh’s sixth-ranked scoring defense, some fans are happier than others.
Pittsburgh Steelers extend Teryl Austin
Let's look at some reactions of Steelers fans on social media who weren't exactly thrilled when reading this news update regarding a contract extension for Austin.
While some are surprised by Austin remaining with the Steelers, this fan isn’t:
The Steelers took a “bend don’t break” defensive approach. Even though they surrendered 17.8 points per game, they ranked 21st in the NFL in opponent yards allowed (343.6) and 25th in opponent passing yards (187.8). However, some fans are cutting Austin some slack given the Steelers' injury woes on the defensive side of the ball in 2023.
The Steelers' defense did their best to carry the team to the playoffs with a 10-7 record. But, the Steelers lost 31-17 in the Wild Card Round.
Like a lot of teams, Pittsburgh struggled mightily against the opposing team’s top receiving options, a problem Tomlin ignored throughout the season in defense of Austin. Having been with the franchise since 2019, Austin is now under contract to remain with the Steelers for another two seasons.
It is important to note that Tomlin, not Austin, handles the defensive play-calling duties for the Steelers. In other words, the debate about the decision to retain their defensive coordinator could be a moot point.