Steelers fans won't love Omar Khan's response to wide receiver trade rumors
By Scott Rogust
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an incredibly eventful offseason, highlighted by their overhaul of the quarterback room. Gone are Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, and Mitchell Trubisky, who were all replaced by Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. At the NFL Draft, the Steelers probably had among the best classes, where they strengthened up the offensive line, led by first-round pick and Washington tackle Troy Fautanu.
Despite the numerous additions this offseason, Steelers fans are still looking for an upgrade at the wide receiver position. On Monday, former Steelers defensive back Bryant McFadden tweeted that the Steelers were "very close to landing a significant playmaker." Then, Andrew Filipponi of 93.7 The Fan tweeted that there was "some movement" on the 49ers-Steelers front.
Steelers general manager Omar Khan made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, and was asked about the trade rumors surrounding the Steelers and 49ers. Khan shut down the notion they were trying to trade a wide receiver, saying that "there's nothing going on right now."
Steelers GM Omar Khan shuts down rumors of impending wide receiver trade
While Steelers fans may be upset about Khan's comments, whose to say they won't add a wide receiver in the future?
During the draft, reports indicated that the 49ers were open to trading either of their top two wide receivers, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk as a way to move up into the first round. Shortly thereafter, the buzz was Samuel was more likely to be dealt than Aiyuk. Then, a report from the San Francisco Chronicle's Mike Silver reported that the Steelers had interest in Samuel, but were "unwilling to meet the 49ers' price." As for the 49ers, they used their first-round pick on Florida's Ricky Pearsall, who could replace either Samuel or Aiyuk. But general manager John Lynch said after Day 2 of the draft the team has no desire to trade any of their receivers.
Could a trade involving one of the 49ers receivers happen eventually? Possibly.
The Steelers currently have George Pickens leading the way at wide receiver after they dealt Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers. Khan then signed former Los Angeles Rams wideout Van Jefferson to a one-year contract. This past week, they added Michigan's Roman Wilson with a third-round pick. While the top three on the wide receiver depth chart is seemingly set, there's room for improvement.
As of now, Khan is saying that nothing is going on in regards to a trade for a wide receiver. The key word is "now."