Steelers rumors: Predicting Omar Khan’s big move for ‘significant playmaker’
Are the Pittsburgh Steelers close to something special?
The Pittsburgh Steelers passed on the opportunity to select a WR in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. It was for the best — Troy Fautanu is a Steelers lifer who should drastically improve the O-line setup — but it leaves Pittsburgh lacking in the WR room.
Roman Wilson was selected out of Michigan in the third round, but the 5-foot-11 speedster figures to operate in a niche role, especially as a rookie. The Steelers traded Diontae Johnson early in the offseason, which leaves George Pickens as the only proven big-play weapon on the roster. Russell Wilson is still a talented game manager at QB, but the Steelers can't expect consistent production without a more potent collection of playmakers.
San Francisco 49ers wideouts Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel are frequently cited as potential Steelers targets, but the Niners continue to operate patiently with their extension-worthy receivers. With the draft in the rearview mirror, it could become more difficult for Omar Khan to muster the trade ammo necessary to land a difference-maker.
That won't silence the speculation, though. Former Steelers DB Bryant McFadden took to Twitter with a tantalizing tidbit for the Pittsburgh faithful. He claims the Steelers are close to landing a "significant playmaker."
Who is it? Well, that is entirely up to your imagination at this point. But we have an idea...
Steelers-49ers WR trade could be imminent
There are several popular theories in the NFL Twitterverse, from logical targets like Denver Broncos pass-catcher Courtland Sutton to more far-fetched possibilities like Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson. Right now, however, the obvious focal point of rumors is San Francisco. It's a matter of deciphering which Niners wideout could be on his way to the Steel City.
Aiyuk was the running favorite for weeks, but the latest reporting from Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle is that Deebo Samuel is the "more likely" 49ers trade candidate. As such, my official prediction is that Deebo will be in Pittsburgh before the week is out.
It's a perfect match, frankly. Samuel is 28 with injury concerns that are starting to pile up, but the talent is immense. He is the NFL's ultimate Swiss Army Knife, comfortable lining up all over the formation and executing different routes. He even ran for five touchdowns with the Niners last season.
Arthur Smith would adore Samuel's one-size-fits-all skill set, and the Steelers desperately need a level-headed vet in the locker room. Diontae Johnson soured on the fanbase due to inconsistent effort on the field and tensions in the locker room. Pickens has been a bit unpredictable at times with his social media activity and post-game comments. Meanwhile, Samuel has been to a couple Super Bowls and carries himself like the consummate professional.
Truly, it's a hand-in-glove fit. It also qualifies as "significant," in a way I'm not sure Courtland Sutton does. Samuel only has one Pro Bowl under his belt, but he accrued 1,117 yards and 12 touchdowns from scrimmage in 15 starts last season. He has been a staple of Kyle Shanahan's offense and a paragon of consistency in the Bay. Pittsburgh would be lucky to have him.