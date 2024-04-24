Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors now include 2 major threats to Steelers hopes
Two surprising teams are reportedly viewed as potential threats to the Pittsburgh Steelers as suitors in the Brandon Aiyuk sweepstakes.
By Lior Lampert
The buzz surrounding disgruntled San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk continues to send mixed signals about whether or not he will get traded as he seeks a lucrative long-term payday entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract.
While the 49ers have shown unwavering commitment to keeping Aiyuk in the Bay Area, the Pittsburgh Steelers have continued to be consistently mentioned as a potential suitor -- albeit a deal between the two sounds unlikely for now.
Will Aiyuk stay? Or will he go? It remains unclear as of this writing. But the Steelers aren't the only team interested in his services should the Niners entertain the possibility of trading their star wideout, and two intriguing teams could be considered threats who loom large over Pittsburgh's hopes of landing him, per Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network.
2 new teams emerge in Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors as a potential threat to Steelers' hopes
Jeremiah continues to ponder "possible teams for an Aiyuk trade" and repeatedly circles back to two specific destinations -- the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars.
AFC South foes appear to be logical landing spots in the eyes of Jeremiah. The Jaguars lost receiver Calvin Ridley to the divisional rival Tennessee Titans via free agency this offseason, though they replaced him with former Buffalo Bills pass catcher Gabe Davis. Meanwhile, Indianapolis could benefit from adding a dynamic playmaker like Aiyuk to line up opposite Michael Pittman Jr. but recently signed the latter to a three-year, $70 million contract this offseason, making it hard to justify acquiring another high-end wideout in need of an extension.
While it is noteworthy that Jeremiah names the Jags and Colts, it feels like a stretch to think either team is willing to cough up the draft capital/assets it would require to acquire Aiyuk and then sign him to a hefty and potentially market-setting contract, especially considering the investments each franchise has already made to address the position as recently as this offseason.