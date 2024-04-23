Potential Steelers-Brandon Aiyuk trade sounds unlikely for now
We can safely write off the San Francisco 49ers trading Brandon Aiyuk to the Pittsburgh Steelers (or anyone) for the time being if general manager John Lynch's recent comments from a pre-draft press conference are any indication.
By Lior Lampert
Only a matter of days ago, all signs pointed toward the Pittsburgh Steelers pulling off a blockbuster trade with the San Francisco 49ers to acquire AP All-Pro Second Team wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. But life comes at you fast in the NFL, and it appears that idea has reached a screeching halt... for now.
While we can't count out the two sides re-visiting talks down the road, it sounds like Aiyuk getting shipped to the Steelers is unlikely if recent reporting is any indication.
49ers general manager John Lynch made these comments during his pre-draft press conference on Monday:
Lynch affirmatively expressed his excitement to have Aiyuk in the fold, brushing off a question about his trade rumors and emphasizing how the talented wideout is under team control for 2024. "We're really focused on B.A. [Aiyuk] being part of us. He's under contract, and we're looking forward to that."
Potential Steelers-Brandon Aiyuk trade appears to be on hold
However, the most eye-opening part of Lynch's remarks was when he voiced his desire to ensure Aiyuk finishes his career in the Bay Area, playing for the only team he's known since being selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
"Our wish is that he's here and part of the Niners for the rest of his career," Lynch said. "We're working through that," he added.
This isn't necessarily surprising, as Lynch said this offseason that he had no desire to trade away Aiyuk, who is set to become a free agent after the 2024 season.
Aiyuk is seeking a lucrative long-term contract following his breakout campaign in 2023 that saw him record a career-high 1,342 receiving yards and finish second in the league in yards per reception (17.9), whether from the Niners or another team. This is why there is speculation about a potential trade as he enters the final year of his rookie deal after San Francisco exercised a fifth-year option worth $14.1 million. But Lynch did his best to pour cold water over rumors involving their disgruntled star receiver and the Steelers (or any team) on Monday.