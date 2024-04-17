All signs point to Steelers-Brandon Aiyuk trade based on rumors, but with a catch
Brandon Aiyuk being traded to the Steelers only feels like a matter of time.
By Lior Lampert
Amid speculation that the Pittsburgh Steelers are in the trade market for a veteran receiver rather than addressing the position via the NFL Draft ahead of the 2024 season, all signs point toward them landing All-Pro Second Team member Brandon Aiyuk as part of a blockbuster deal with the reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers if recent reporting from All Steelers’ Noah Strackbein of Fan Nation is any indication.
Strackbein states that buzz surrounding Aiyuk and Pittsburgh is “real,” adding that a team source told him they ‘would be surprised if it didn’t happen.’ However, he points out that it will depend on San Fran’s desired compensation, emphasizing that the Steelers will remain firm on the price they are willing to pay.
Brandon Aiyuk wants to get paid, the Steelers want a big-time vet
Aiyuk has been publicly frustrated with how contract negotiations between him and the 49ers have transpired as he enters the final year of his rookie deal due $14 million and is seeking to become one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL after breaking out in a massive way in 2023.
“His desire to get paid is greater than his desire to stay in San Francisco,” ESPN’s NFL Senior insider Adam Schefter recently communicated.
No deal is imminent, especially considering San Francisco has yet to express a willingness to part ways with Aiyuk. But the Steelers have contacted the Niners about a trade, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Pittsburgh is pushing to add a “big-time veteran receiver to pair with George Pickens.”
However, there is traction gaining toward Aiyuk becoming a Steeler. The dynamic 26-year-old wideout previously hinted at a desire to play for Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin, mentioning him directly in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).
While we await an official transaction, it is becoming increasingly likely that Aiyuk and the 49ers are bound to break up this offseason, barring any unforeseen circumstances. And he could find himself in Pittsburgh in no time.