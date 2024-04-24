49ers don't sound like they'll trade Brandon Aiyuk, but should they?
The San Francisco 49ers are adamant about their desire to keep Brandon Aiyuk.
The San Francisco 49ers were a few unfavorable breaks away from toppling the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Next season promises similar dominance from the NFC's No. 1 seed, with Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy helming the NFL's most dynamic and schematically inventive offense.
A key cog in that offense is Brandon Aiyuk. The 26-year-old lacks accolades, but he is one of the most productive and impactful secondary receivers in the NFL. So good, in fact, that some think he should graduate to WR1 duties on a new team.
Aiyuk has been a popular name in trade rumors this spring. That speculation is rooted in Aiyuk's contract situation. He enters the final year of his deal without an extension from San Francisco. If the Niners don't pay up, it could get complicated. Aiyuk has the power to hold out of training camp and force San Francisco's hand if he wants to.
For now, however, both sides are pushing back on that narrative. Aiyuk's agent has categorically denied any trade demand. He also pushed back on reports of trade talks involving the Pittsburgh Steelers. So, not only is Aiyuk comfortable in San Francisco. The Niners aren't even exploring trades.
Niners GM John Lynch confirmed as much to reporters in a recent press session. He did not deny fielding calls from rival execs, but San Francisco is uninterested in moving the former first-round pick.
"We’re really focused on B.A. being part of us. He’s under contract, and we’re looking forward to that."
49ers committed to Brandon Aiyuk short and long term... for now
None of this really matters until Aiyuk inks a new deal, of course. It's all posturing. The Niners can talk about Aiyuk retiring in red and gold, but if he doesn't get a new deal soon, pressure will mount and the facade will crack. If the Niners aren't engaging in trade talks this very second, that can still change. A storm is brewing until the Niners firmly quell it.
Aiyuk has not been bashful when expressing his discontentment with San Francisco's handling of the whole ordeal. He flirted with Mike Tomlin on social media and kept the door wide open for a potential departure when speaking with reporters after the season. Football is a business, and Aiyuk can probably earn more money with a lesser team.
That is the conundrum, of course. San Francisco represents Aiyuk's best chance to build a competitive legacy and win a Super Bowl. If he worms his way to a new franchise, however, Aiyuk can probably increase his target share and earn a heftier paycheck.
For the Niners, it's a matter of maintaining the long view. Aiyuk's next contract will eat up a sizable portion of their limited cap flexibility. With Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey also under hefty contracts, the Niners have invested a lot in their playmakers. How much more valuable is Aiyuk than the standard replacement in Shanahan's system? Aiyuk is a dazzling athlete, but he's the Niners' WR2 — far less essential than Deebo, without whom San Francisco can only partially function.
The Niners can probably survive without Aiyuk, but a the same time, it's unbecoming of a Super Bowl contender to let a top-shelf talent walk to cut costs. The trade market for WRs is rather tame at the moment. The Buffalo Bills only got a second-round pick for Stefon Diggs. Aiyuk is four years younger and eager to ink a new deal, but all the same, San Francisco cannot expect some grandfather offer.
In the end, it behooves San Franciso to keep Aiyuk around. He's such a deadly second banana, capable of executing every manner of route, taking the top off the defense with his speed, and offering a stable set of hands in the end zone. His chemistry with Purdy is palpable and the Niners shouldn't willingly shake up the core of a title contender. The financial aspect is tricky, but the best teams tend to spend the most money. Such is life in professional sports.