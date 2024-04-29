Steelers insider throws gasoline on trade rumors involving star receiver
Where there's smoke, there's fire. And those flames are getting bigger.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers have been linked in trade rumors for months now. All that chatter might actually lead to something.
On Monday, Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan sent a tweet that'll have Steelers fans looking like Michael Scott storming around the office yelling, "It's happening! Everybody stay calm!"
"There’s some movement on the Steelers-49ers trade front. I don’t think it’s a done deal. But there’s give and take," Fillipponi tweeted.
The Steelers were already on high alert after Bryant McFadden tweeted that Omar Khan was working on bringing in a "significant playmaker." If that playmaker is currently on the 49ers, it's got to be one of Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel.
Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel trade rumors are only getting hotter
Aiyuk has been linked to the Steelers all along after making it clear this offseason that he wants a new contract, one the 49ers might not be willing to pay. With one year left on his deal, the possibility of San Francisco trading him has been bubbling under the surface.
Meanwhile, Samuel's name has also come up as an even more likely candidate to be traded. He has two years left on his deal. Getting his contract off the books could allow SF to afford a new deal for the younger Aiyuk.
The 49ers have continually denied that they're even open to trade Aiyuk or Samuel. Yet the rumors have persisted. Before the draft, during the draft and now after the draft, links to the Steelers and other teams have cropped up. It seems like the SF wide receivers could be available for the right return. The real question is whether Pittsburgh is willing to give up what the 49ers want.
This could all be more smoke. There could be conversations happening between the 49ers and Steelers right now and nothing could come from them. It's a waiting game for both fanbases until something more concrete emerges.