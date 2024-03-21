5 realistic Steelers free agent targets for the 2024 offseason
These remaining free agents would be tremendous targets for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.
Regardless of the general manager and head coach, the Pittsburgh Steelers have traditionally not been a huge player when it comes to free agency. However, that has certainly changed in recent years, and especially during the very brief tenure of Omar Khan.
The following five players may not be the biggest names available on the open market. However, they would fit the traditional philosophy of the Black and Gold – although that has not always been the case as or late.
Nevertheless, Khan’s aggressiveness has already been felt just over a week into the new fiscal. This month, the team has added a pair of quarterbacks, and parted ways with three others. The Steelers have added one of the best inside linebackers in the league, and also addressed the secondary and special teams.
There are still some holes to fill in terms of specific positions. Here are a few suggestions.
5 more Steelers free agent targets Omar Khan may have his eye on
5. G/C Lucas Patrick
The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line remains somewhat of a work in progress. The club did make significant strides as the season wore on in 2023. Adding Broderick Jones in the first round of the draft was a positive, He found a home at right tackle and excelled more times. The addition of free-agent left guard Isaac Seumalo via the Eagles was also a step in the right direction.
Mason Cole was Pittsburgh’s starting center and did not miss a game each of the past two seasons. However, he proved to be a bit of a disappointment and was cut loose with one year remaining on his contract. Versatile Nate Herbig is an option at the pivot. Veteran Lucas Patrick could be an invaluable addition, having starting experience at guard and center. The seven-year pro spent the past two seasons with Chicago after five years with the Packers.
4. WR Hunter Renfrow
Adding another wide receiver seems to be very much on the mind of this organization. Diontae Johnson was dealt to the Carolina Panthers and veteran Allen Robinson was released.
The Steelers have had incredible success finding playmakers at the position and doing it in nearly every round of the draft. As it stands right now, the starters would be electrifying George Pickens and speedster Calvin Austin III, who is the team’s best option on returns. Pittsburgh has already added wideout Van Jefferson, previously of the Atlanta Falcons.
There’s been talking of coming up with a deal for San Francisco’s Bradon Aiyuk, but that’s merely speculation. There are options on the open market, including a performer who was cut loose by the Raiders this offseason. Five-year veteran Hunter Renfrow is a sure-handed wideout who saw his targets and production drop the past two years. Still, he owns a career 74.1 reception percentage, which is difficult to ignore.
In 2021, Renfrow enjoyed a Pro Bowl campaign. He was targeted 128 times and pulled down 103 catches (80.3 percent), good for 1,038 yards and nine scores. The past two seasons, he was thrown to just 87 times, totaled 61 receptions for 585 yards and a pair of scores. Renfrow did not reach the end zone in 2023. A change of scenery would be a big positive.
3. ILB Zach Cunningham
The Steelers must continue to fortify the interior of their defense, which has been exploited by the better ground attacks around the NFL. Led by six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro Cameron Heyward, the Steelers have relied on veteran defensive linemen in recent seasons. It has had its drawbacks in terms of injuries, and Pittsburgh’s traditionally-stout run defense has been more myth than reality as of late.
A year ago, the club used a second-round draft choice on University of Wisconsin defensive lineman Keeanu Benton. He played in all 17 games (9 starts), and finished with 36 tackles, a pair of forced fumbles, a sack and two passes defensed. Benton was Pro Football Focus’ 20th-ranked interior defensive lineman. However, he was more of a penetrator and less of a force against the run.
A look at the interior defensive linemen still available in free agency shows too many have deficiencies when it comes down to slowing down the ground game. Omar Khan did well in signing Elandon Roberts, Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander. The latter remains a free agent and Holcomb’s status remains a question mark.
Veteran Zach Cunningham spent 2023 with the Eagles. He finished third on the team with 85 tackles, despite missing four games. He owns similar PFF grades as Roberts and Holcomb in regards to run defense.
2. C J.C. Hassenauer
Back to the offensive front, which finished 17th in Pro Football Focus’ final ranking for 2023:
"The Pittsburgh offensive line was torn apart by the 49ers pass rush in Week 1 and endured a rough start to the year. That led to rookie Broderick Jones winning the right tackle position down the road, which helped stabilize the unit. Furthermore, the Steelers offensive line turned into a force to be reckoned with in run blocking.- PFF’s Zoltán Buday
However, the unit was still vulnerable in pass protection. Left tackle Dan Moore Jr. allowed pressure on 10.8% of pass plays — the worst rate among starting left tackles."
It would not be a shock to see the team address the offensive tackle spot for the second straight year early in the draft. The question here is the center spot, which could also go to a rookie in 2024. Still, the Steelers could also opt to add another veteran that has starting experience at guard and at the pivot.
The team could entertain the thought of bringing back J.C. Hassenauer, who joined the Giants in 2023 but spent the year on injured reserve. He would likely wind up being just a training camp body. However, he spent three seasons with the team from 2020-22, and actually started a playoff game in ’21.
1. WR Tyler Boyd
While the rival Cincinnati Bengals finished last in the AFC North this past season, they still owned a 9-8 record. The previous two years, Zac Taylor’s team were division champions and made a Super Bowl appearance (LVI) in 2021.
One of the strengths of the club, besides a healthy Joe Burrow, was a talented trio at wide receiver in Pro Bowler Ja’Marr Chase, explosive Tee Higgins and steady veteran Tyler Boyd.
Chase is headed towards a big payday sooner than later, while Higgins received the “franchise” tag this year. That leaves Boyd, who is now on the open market. The eight-year veteran has enjoyed a solid career, finishing with 50-plus receptions all but one year. The totals read 513 catches for 6,000 yards and 31 scores. The former Pitt Panther is regarded as one of the best slot receivers in the NFL.
Many are trying to connect the obvious dots between the organization and the obvious fact that Boyd is a former University of Pittsburgh alum, and that certainly makes sense. Then again, perhaps a better reason to add the eight-year veteran is to weaken a divisional rival, while strengthening a very young group of wide receivers. Boyd could add some much-needed leadership to Pittsburgh’s pass-catching corps.