Most obvious next team fits for 3 Pittsburgh Steelers who won’t be back
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of work to do this offseason, but could lose some important pieces in the process. Where might those players end up?
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers enter a vital offseason following a Wild Card exit courtesy of the Buffalo Bills. Still, making the postseason was a step in the right direction for a Steelers franchise still reeling at the quarterback position following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement.
The defense, along with the coaching staff, is expected to see some turnover as well. Aurthur Smith was hired as the new offensive coordinator, bringing with him past success in a run-centric approach during his time in Tennessee. With the Atlanta Falcons, Smith struggled to develop a quarterback, which isn't a great look for Kenny Pickett. Pickett, who the team selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, will enter his third season as a questionable starter at best, barring a major free-agent pickup or trade.
The Steelers list of free agents is headlined by three players fans would rather not see leave. Mason Rudolph, Miles Killebrew and Kwon Alexander could all be had on affordable deals. Sadly for Pittsburgh, they won't be all that lucky.
Steelers who won't be back: Miles Killebrew will sign with the New England Patriots
Miles Killebrew made the All-Pro team for his special teams play in 2023. He's vital to that side of the ball, but it's also while he'll receive a raise somewhere other than Pittsburgh. Killebrew set a series of goals for himself as a kid, and eventually revised it as he hoped to make the Pro Bowl. In 2023, he achieved that.
"I made a list with my dad back in high school and the goal was always to start locally and to give everything I can to be the best locally," said Killebrew. "Then collegiately, and eventually make it to the pros and do the same thing all over again. Start by being a factor on my team, a leader on my team. Then be recognized within the league and just keep going up. That's been the goal. I just want to keep going up."
As much as the Steelers value Killebrew as their special teams captain, it's unclear if they'll want to pay him what, say, a team like the New England Patriots might. New England just lost Matthew Slater to retirement. While special teams players don't often make the Hall of Fame, Slater actually has a chance, and Bill Belichick has consistently praised him as one of the best ever.
Who better to replace Slater than Killebrew, a player on the rise who just made his first All-Pro team? Unless New England has an ace in the hole already on the roster, they ought to make an offer.