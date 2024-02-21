Most obvious next team fits for 3 Pittsburgh Steelers who won’t be back
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of work to do this offseason, but could lose some important pieces in the process. Where might those players end up?
By Mark Powell
Steelers who won't be back: Kwon Alexander could sign with Seattle Seahawks
Kwon Alexander suffered a season-ending achilles injury in the middle of 2023. When healthy, he was one of the best linebacker on the Steelers roster -- a position Omar Khan and Mike Tomlin aimed to strengthen heading into last offseason. It's one of the many reasons FanSided's Russell Baxter thinks Pittsburgh should bring Alexander back.
"Alexander was also a veteran who made his presence felt in a short time. He played in the team’s first nine games and made a pair of start before going down for the rest of the year with an Achilles’ injury in Week 10 vs. the Packers...The nine-year pro has played for five different teams, and can provide depth to an area that could use a little infusion of youth."
Alexander can be had for a relatively cheap deal given he's coming off an injury. The Steelers could sign him to a short-term, non-guaranteed contract. Unfortunately, other franchises have that ability as well once free agency starts.
Alexander could be a good fit in Seattle, where he'd provide linebacker depth. Bobby Wagner could leave this offseason despite leading the NFL in tackles last season. Wagner has been a mainstay with the Seahawks, and would not be replaced by just one player. Signing Alexander would help, however, as he's an intuitive linebacker who can stop the run and play on passing downs.