Most obvious next team fits for 3 Pittsburgh Steelers who won’t be back
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of work to do this offseason, but could lose some important pieces in the process. Where might those players end up?
By Mark Powell
Steelers who won't be back: Mason Rudolph signs with the Vikings
As much as Steelers fans would prefer Mason Rudolph stay, the organization is committed to Kenny Pickett for at least one more year. If they were to make a move at the position, it's clear as day that Rudolph is not their guy, nor has he ever been. It took Pickett's injury and Mitch Trubisky's inept play for the Steelers to even give Rudolph a chance with the first-string offense.
Pittsburgh considers Rudolph a high-level backup quarterback at best. Unless he's willing to take backup money to re-sign with the Steelers and sit behind Pickett again, Rudolph won't fall for Tomlin's 'open competition' snark again.
The Steelers seem far more likely to sign a veteran like Ryan Tannehill, who has familiarity in Arthur Smith's scheme from his days in Tennessee. This would serve the purpose of pushing Pickett, but not surpass him before Week 1, which is the ultimate goal. Even with a new general manager, the Steelers front office is notoriously stubborn and cannot admit when its wrong.
For Rudolph, this presents an intriguing opportunity. He could sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, for instance, and battle for the starting QB job with Aidan O'Connell. If the Minnesota Vikings lose Kirk Cousins, he could serve as the bridge QB between the aging Cousins and a rookie they select in the NFL Draft.
The point being -- Rudolph doesn't have to settle for the Steelers, a team which arguably doesn't even want him to begin with.