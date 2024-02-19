NFL analyst calls out Steelers' 'colossal misjudgment' in 2024 QB plans
The combination of Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph is not good enough for this NFL analyst.
By John Buhler
Only the Pittsburgh Steelers seem to think they are in a great position at quarterback. While head coach Mike Tomlin says the team is fine in that regard, as he suggests the 2024 starter is already on their roster, you have got to be kidding me. Smile like you are in a hostage situation, Steelers fans, because the ineffable Tomlin is trying to pull a fast one on you. He loves him some control, alright...
To make matters even worse, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wrote "the Steelers are not interested in bringing in a quarterback who wants to be a starter." This would mean the Steelers are all good on Kenny Pickett being the guy for one more season, as opposed to trying to sign Kirk Cousins in free agency, or orchestrating a trade for Justin Fields in a deal with the Chicago Bears.
Upon reading Dulac's latest for the Post-Gazette, Peter King was especially critical of the Steelers in his latest Football Morning in America column for NBC Sports. He called it a "colossal misjudgment" if the Steelers were to go in that direction. Does anyone in the Steelers organization have eyes on this?
"Come again? In a division with Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson, the Steelers would actually choose to enter camp with Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph (should he sign in free agency with Pittsburgh)? That sounds like a colossal misjudgment of your quarterback position."
If the Steelers go this direction and finish below .500, it should be the last year Tomlin is their coach.
Peter King rips Pittsburgh Steelers for potential quarterback malpractice
While I think Cousins to the Steelers would work out well in the short-term, this is just going to be a pandering coddle-fest for Pickett in the long run. Cousins is a likable guy, which means he will be a good teammate with Pickett. The hope is that some of what has made Cousins successful will make Pickett a better pro. Well, Cousins is elite at what he does. Just rip the Pickett band-aid off, please...
As for not courting potentially acquiring Fields in a trade, now that is just stupid. Do the Steelers realize there are other teams out there who would love to acquire this offseason via a trade with the Bears? You cannot be this nonchalant about it when the Atlanta Falcons and the Las Vegas Raiders need a starting quarterback upgrade desperately. It feels like the Steelers are punting on Fields, too.
Overall, it is moronic to not consider looking at a quarterback upgrade when your team is clearly bottom-quarter in the league in that regard. Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas and the Minnesota Vikings are looking to get better at the game's most important position this offseason. And to think that Rudolph is going to re-sign after how he has been treated by the Steelers is just absolute lunacy.
If this is what Tomlin wants, then he is sure to get whatever it is that he wants with this year's team.