Steelers game delay: Why is game delayed vs. Cardinals, when will it restart?
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals were facing off in Week 13 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Despite not playing all that well, the Cardinals jumped out to a 10-3 lead going into halftime. However, whenever the teams should've been coming out of the locker room for the second half, the game was officially put into a delay.
That has Steelers and Cardinals fans alike asking why the game was delayed on Sunday and, more importantly, when it would restart.
Why is the Steelers game delayed?
The Steelers game is delayed due to inclement weather in the area. Rain began coming in heavily as the first half came to a close, and then there was lightning spotted in the area as well. That's what ultimately led to stadium officials putting the game in a delay.
Interestingly enough, the weather in Pittsburgh was actually calm and sunny when the game initially kicked off at 1 p.m. ET. That weather turned sour relatively quickly, though, which is why we're still waiting for the second half to kick off.
Steelers restart time: When will Steelers game start after delay?
Acrisure Stadium's official Twitter/X account released a statement that the game would not restart until at least 3 p.m. ET. The phrasing of that, however, seems to indicate that it could actually be much longer than that, especially with a warning to take cover.
We will keep you updated with any further information about what the Steelers-Cardinals game will restart.
As for the game itself, it's not been what the Steelers wanted at all. Not only did the two-win Cardinals take the lead going into halftime, but quarterback Kenny Pickett left the game with an injury, as did several other key pieces, most notably at linebacker and on the offensive line. For a Pittsburgh team in the playoff hunt in the AFC, that's not at all what they wanted to see.