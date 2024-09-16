Steelers gave Russell Wilson a “petty” game ball for doing nothing vs. Broncos
By Scott Rogust
The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-0 to start the season and have sole possession of first place in the AFC North. This comes even with the uncertainty at quarterback. By all accounts, it appeared veteran and multi-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson would get the start, but a calf injury sidelined him for the start of the season. Heading into Week 2, the belief was that Wilson would sit out another week. That meant he was set to miss out on a chance to miss his former team — the Denver Broncos.
Justin Fields got the start for the Steelers and led the team to a 13-6 win over the Broncos. This was all while Wilson stood on the sidelines.
After the game, Fields revealed that Wilson received a "petty game ball" in Week 2, along with fellow former Broncos Brandon Johnson and Corliss Waitman. Fields then went on to say of Wilson, "I think we all know Russ kind of got did dirty last year."
Russell Wilson received 'petty game ball' for Steelers beating Broncos
A player receiving a "petty game ball" isn't a new tradition for the Steelers. ESPN's Brooke Pryor points out that head coach Mike Tomlin "routinely" does this for players who beat their former teams. So, even though Wilson didn't play, he did get a game ball for it!
The Broncos, long in need of a quarterback after Peyton Manning's retirement post-Super Bowl 50, made a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks for Wilson. Not only that, but they signed Wilson to a five-year, $242.6 million contract extension before even playing a snap. That decision ultimately backfired for the Broncos.
In 2022, Wilson struggled mightily, as did the whole Broncos team, under head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Wilson threw for 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions on a 60.5 completion percentage.
Last season, the Broncos traded for head coach Sean Payton, who has a knack for getting the most out of his quarterbacks. Wilson threw for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns, and eight touchdowns on a 66.4 completion percentage. But late in the season, Payton benched Wilson in preparations for the team to release him from his contract. The Broncos did release Wilson, eating $85 million in dead money as a result. The team effectively replaced him with rookie Bo Nix out of Oregon.
Nix struggled against the Steelers defense, throwing for 246 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions while completing 20-of-35 pass attempts.
Fields, meanwhile, threw for 117 yards and a touchdown while completing 13-of-20 pass attempts.
Even though he didn't play, Wilson got the last laugh, and a game ball, for the Steelers beating his former team.