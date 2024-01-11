Steelers get crucial reason for optimism ahead of Bills playoff game
The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to get a big boost on defense for their playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
By Scott Rogust
The Pittsburgh Steelers broke out of their cold slump at the right time this season. After starting the year with a 7-4 record, the Steelers entered a three-game skid. But a three-game winning streak helped the team clinch a spot in the playoffs as the AFC's No. 7 seed.
Head coach Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season ever since taking the job back in 2007. But the Steelers have been seeking a playoff win since 2016. This year, they are matched up against a Buffalo Bills team that won their final five games to not only make the playoff but win the AFC East division title. On paper, the Bills should be heavily favored to beat the Steelers, especially with linebacker TJ Watt out due to a knee injury.
Well, there is help on the way.
Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick told reporters on Thursday that he plans to play on Sunday against the Bills.
This is huge for the Steelers defense, especially with the news that Watt will be out due to an MCL sprain.
Fitzpatrick has been sidelined since Week 15. During Pittsburgh's game against the Indianapolis Colts, Fitzpatrick suffered a knee injury, which sidelined him for the rest of the season. While the safety was a huge loss for the Steelers, they still managed to beat the Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks, and the Baltimore Ravens to make it to the playoffs.
Besides the knee injury, Fitzpatrick dealt with a variety of ailments, like a hamstring injury and a broken hand.
This season, Fitzpatrick recorded 64 combined tackles (43 solo, 21 assisted) and three passes defended in 10 games. In pass coverage, Fitzpatrick allowed 16 receptions for 187 yards and zero touchdowns on 27 targets, per Pro Football Focus.
Having Fitzpatrick on the field is a plus for the Steelers. Now, they need to figure out a game plan on offense, as heavy winds and lake-effect snow in Orchard Park, N.Y. could turn this into a running game.