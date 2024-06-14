Steelers GM hopes team keeps Najee Harris despite declining fifth-year option
By John Buhler
I don't know what the Pittsburgh Steelers are doing, but they are doing something, alright. Although the emergence of Jaylen Warren in the backfield may have something to do with it, the fact the Steelers didn't exercise the fifth-year option on Najee Harris after three-straight 1,000-yard seasons is the epitome of moronic. Do they even realize who their new offensive coordinator is? Unbelievable!
Despite the many changes the Steelers organization underwent this offseason, general manager Omar Khan is giving off the impression that he would like to keep Harris long term. That could be in the cards, but the Steelers are foolishly leaving that up to chance. Not everyone may feel as strongly about this as me, but why not get every last stinking yard out of him before letting him go to market?
Here is what Khan said during Thursday's appearance on 93.7 The Fan about Harris' contract status.
"It was a business decision that we had to make by May 2," said Khan, h/t NFL.com. "But Najee's awesome to have around here. Love Najee as a player and a person. Just because we didn't pick it up doesn't exclude us from doing something with Najee long term. I'd love to say Najee was here and had a long career in Pittsburgh. He really represents us well on the field and off the field."
While I understand "it was a business decision", but this is one of the NFL's most stable franchises.
"It was one of those things we had to make a decision on. We just felt right now that was the right decision for everyone. I love Najee. I'd love to have him here long term."
I could be totally wrong in this, but I have a feeling this may be Harris' last year playing for Pittsburgh.
Omar Khan remains hopeful that Najee Harris will be back beyond 2024
Simply put, ownership is sending mixed messages on what is and isn't rewarded by the franchise. Head coach Mike Tomlin got an undeserved contract extension to presumably go 9-8 in perpetuity. While I do think that Arthur Smith will be better served as an offensive coordinator for a second time after failing as a head coach in Atlanta, how are the Steelers not rewarding Harris for his services?!
Running back is not a position it once was, but Harris has been a stellar performer over the last five years, his last two at Alabama and now his first three in Pittsburgh. Because Smith loves to pound the ground as a former offensive lineman himself, you would think the Steelers would prioritize retaining their best running back talent since Le'Veon Bell. Unlike Bell, Harris is not a complete basket case.
Although I would agree that moving on from Kenny Pickett was the right call, having Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in the same quarterback room reeks of a potential powder keg. If Wilson can return to peak Seattle form, then well done, Steelers. If not, then cut ties with him and empower Fields, a guy who still has so much to prove after three so-so seasons quarterbacking in Chicago. Something is up.
What I am continually reminded of is that Khan is not his predecessor Kevin Colbert, and that is totally fine. We are talking about a long-time front office executive in Pittsburgh replacing what will one day be a Hall of Fame general manager. Khan will be given enough time to put his own mark on the roster. The Steelers, for better or worse, will provide its key people stability. Let's hope this does not blow up.
A decline in carries and a frustrating year team-wise may result in Harris wanting to get out of town.