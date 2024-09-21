Steelers have easy path to 3-0 start with latest Justin Herbert injury update
The Los Angeles Chargers have officially listed their starting quarterback, Justin Herbert, as "questionable" ahead of the Week 3 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
This comes after Herbert sustained an ankle injury in their Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers. Herbert revealed on Friday that he is actually dealing with a high-ankle sprain.
"It's not great. It is what it is," Herbert said, h/t NFL.com. "It's all about getting treatment and going in there and making sure it's at its best and doing everything I can to limit the swelling, limit the pain and just keep things moving forward. … Every day, it's been getting better. It just getting it to a point where you feel comfortable going out and being able to move."
This update is not at all what Jim Harbaugh's team and fan base wanted to hear heading into a matchup with the daunting Steelers defense.
Steelers path to 3-0 start much easier with Justin Herbert injury update
Pittsburgh is looking to get off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2020. The quarterback at the time? Ben Roethlisberger.
The Steelers are built on the backs of their incredibly talented defense, led by one of the best defensive players in the league, TJ Watt. This defense is up for a test this week, especially if Herbert is able to play.
The Chargers are led by Herbert and breakout running back J.K. Dobbins on offense. Dobbins is leading the NFL in yards per carry through two weeks, sitting near 10 yards per carry. He also leads in total rushing yards at just above 260 yards.
If Herbert doesn't play, the Steelers defense would be able to pin their ears back and rush downhill against the run, forcing backup quarterback Easton Stick or Taylor Heinicke to beat them in the air. Given the talent in Pittsburgh's front seven, it would be a nightmare for Stick and the Chargers if they can turn them into a one-dimensional offense.
As for the offense, it's Justin Fields and Arthur Smith's new run heavy offensive game plan that looks to break out for the Steelers this week. All week, Smith and his unit have been quoted saying they feel like the "dam is ready to break" on offense, insinuating that they could break out for a big game at any moment.
If they can cut down on the penalties, Smith is probably right.
As for the Week 3 matchup, the Chargers could be in big trouble if Herbert doesn't play. High ankle sprains are typically pretty serious, and Los Angeles very well could play it safe with their franchise quarterback this week.