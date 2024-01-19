Steelers have potential to do the funniest thing ever at QB, make Browns pay
There is no way this happens, but it would be absolute comedy for everyone over in the AFC North.
By John Buhler
Who doesn't love a good joke at somebody else's expense? While the NFL is not exactly a comedy store, it does produce enough humor to sustain us throughout the year and into the offseason. With the Pittsburgh Steelers looking to bring in a new offensive coordinator and competition for Kenny Picket at the starting quarterback position, I have one solution that would have everyone in stitches...
Oh, there is no way on God's green earth this manifests, but Baker Mayfield to the Steelers would be comedic gold. Not because he won't play well in Pittsburgh, because I totally envision that he would, but every start he makes in the black and yellow would be an aggressive spite start forever trolling the Cleveland Browns, the team who drafted him No. 1 overall out of Oklahoma, and the Steelers' rival.
There reason this is not happening is because Mayfield will command far too much money than what a team like the Steelers would be willing to pay with such an investment in a first-round quarterback. Once again, the Kenny Pickett pick is biting the Steelers in the rear end so hard. Mayfield is, and always was, the better player. He is actually capable of winning playoff games as an NFL quarterback.
Sadly, for as long as Tomlin remains committed to Pickett, the Steelers should not be taken seriously.
Baker Mayfield to the Pittsburgh Steelers would leave the NFL deceased
To me, the only way I see Mayfield signing anything but a multi-year deal with his current team in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be to follow his offensive coordinator Dave Canales to an NFL team he leads. It would have to be for places like the Seattle Seahawks or the Tennessee Titans, and definitely not the Carolina Panthers. Canales can get the job, but Mayfield won't follow because of David Tepper.
There are three reasons why Mayfield could potentially be in play in Pittsburgh. One, Tomlin wants to hire a new offensive coordinator, one from outside the organization. Canales to Pittsburgh as Matt Canada's long-term sucessor isn't likely, but could be possible. Then again, I would just wait it out in Tampa Bay, keep winning a ton of games on Todd Bowles' staff and see if I can get a team next year.
Two, Pickett is not exactly good. Mayfield would beat him out in fall camp in a matter of days. He plays with a boulder-sized chip on his shoulder, one that will crush Pickett like a Heinz ketchup packet. And three, who are the Steelers in position to draft? They could get someone like J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. in the back-half of the first-round but they may only get the fifth-best quarterback.
Overall, I think Mayfield's demeanor could work out well in Pittsburgh. Playing for a defensive-minded head coach has been good for him in Tampa Bay. He may be abrasive with Tomlin, who is stubborn as hell to begin with. It could be a science experiment gone wrong, but the Steelers have to do something because I have more faith in Cleveland starting Joe Flacco than Pittsburgh with Pickett.
Mayfield to Pittsburgh is a pipe dream, but he would solve a huge issue, making the Browns look bad.