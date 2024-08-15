Steelers about to make a huge George Pickens mistake thanks to Brandon Aiyuk
By Lior Lampert
The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in a unique position. They're waiting to see whether the San Francisco 49ers finalize their reportedly agreed-upon trade for star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk or re-sign him.
Nonetheless, regardless of how the Aiyuk situation shakes out, the Steelers ostensibly have their mind made up about the talented wideout already on their roster.
Per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pittsburgh has "no plans to alter their strategy" regarding third-year receiver George Pickens. As Dulac highlights, the Steelers acquiring Aiyuk and signing him to a lucrative multi-year deal "will not affect" how the team approaches Pickens' next contract.
"No matter the amount" Pittsburgh pays to pry Aiyuk away from San Fran, the Steelers view Pickens as "their No. 1 receiver." And when the time comes, Pittsburgh intends to pay their 2022 second-round pick "accordingly."
Pickens is an undeniably gifted pass-catcher. However, is he better than Aiyuk? Are the Steelers seriously prepared to pull off a blockbuster move for the latter and give him a bunch of money only to prioritize the former? While having two alphas can be considered a good problem, there are concerns.
Steelers are about to make massive George Pickens mistake, thanks to Brandon Aiyuk
Despite being incredibly skilled, Pickens comes with his fair share of baggage. Whether he wants to admit it, the 23-year-old falls under the stereotypical "diva" receiver umbrella. His hot-headed personality stems from his confidence, so it's hard to knock. But Aiyuk's presence would set up a potential power struggle.
Are the Steelers sure they want to make that type of commitment to Pickens and his volatile character?
Questions about Pickens' lack of effort materialized down the stretch of 2023. More recently, he got into a heated exchange with Steelers receivers coach Zach Azzanni. Still, Pittsburgh will eventually reward the polarizing deep threat despite poorly conducting himself on multiple occasions.
Be that as it may, where does rookie Roman Wilson factor into Pittsburgh's long-term roster configuration? After all, the Steelers did spend a third-round selection on the ex-Michigan Wolverine this offseason.
After leading the NFL in yards per reception (18.1) en route to 63 receptions, 1,140 yards and five touchdowns, the Steelers have faith in Pickens. But their affinity for him may be slightly overzealous, especially if he ranks ahead of Aiyuk in their pecking order. Especially if a swap with the Niners finally materializes.