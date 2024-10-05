Steelers injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson and the biggest question marks heading into Week 5
By DJ Dunson
The Pittsburgh Steelers are a surprising 3-1 as Week 5 approaches. However, September is over and that hot start teeters on a precipice. Even the most talented roster can shatter once injuries hit critical mass. What began with a trickle when Russell Wilson was sidelined to rest an ailing calf injury has evolved into a torrent of injuries at vital offensive positions, especially along the offensive line.
Each injury has varying degrees of importance depending on the viability of the backup options they have available. Here are the five injury report fixtures that could cause the biggest reverberations heading into Week 5's Sunday Night Football clash against the Cowboys.
Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson
Level of Urgency: 4
Warren missed practice again and hasn’t taken the field since getting pulled during the third quarter of Pittsburgh’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Warren's injury was palatable because it opened the door for more Patterson carries. Patterson has been Pittsburgh’s most effective back in limited usage, but the Steelers will take what they can get from him.
Unfortunately, according to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Patterson was in a boot on Tuesday, but added, "That doesn't mean he's really severely injured." However, Patterson has failed to practice since then, which indicates the Steelers may take it easy on their 33-year-old running back for a week. Warren and Patterson were declared out on Friday, while Shamklin was confirmed as the No. 2 back.
If that’s the case, the Steelers are either turning to an undrafted free agent out of Harvard, Aaron Shampklin, or practice squad player Jonathan Ward, if he's elevated to the active roster. Shampklin’s greatest contributions are as a special teamer while Ward has more backfield experience, but both are unproven ballcarriers meaning it’s Najee Harris or bust. You can’t tell which version of Harris will make an appearance given his lack of production in Arthur Smith’s system and an abysmal outing in Pittsburgh’s Week 4 loss to Indianapolis. Still, recent history says it’s probably more of the latter.
Najee Harris’ status prevents this from being a level 5 situation, but for an offense that relies on controlling the clock, they’re one misstep from turning to unproven practice squad bodies.
Nick Herbig
Level of urgency: 2
After missing Wednesday’s practice, Steeler Nation can breathe easier after the second-year outside linebacker was on the field Thursday as a limited participant due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 4.
Herbig returned to the contest after his ankle injury and even recorded a sack of Joe Flacco, but did not practice until Thursday. The pass rush is central to the success of Tomlin’s 3-4 base defense, and Herbig has emerged as a counter when all attention turns to TJ Watt on passing downs.
Alex Highsmith’s groin injury makes Herbig’s availability even more vital to the Steelers pass rush. He’s been a gem since the preseason and a revelation since Highsmith strained his groin against the Chargers. He has secured three sacks in the last two weeks and pressured Joe Flacco on numerous occasions in the second half of their rally. Herbig’s efficacy as a speed rusher is reliant on his quickness off the line, therefore an ankle that inhibits him would be an issue. But 48 hours before kickoff, he’s on the right track to recovery.
Russell Wilson
Level of urgency: 1
There is no telling when Wilson is going to be healthy enough to take live snaps. Calf injuries are tricky, especially on athletes over 35, and the Jets learned that the hard way in Week 1 after Aaron Rodgers spent the offseason managing a calf injury. It’s looking more likely every day that Wilson never actually takes the field with starters during the regular season.
During Thursday's practice, he was again a limited participant, but nothing says you’re getting older like an injury that lingers much longer than expected. However, Wilson sounded more upbeat in his comments.
“I feel like I’m right there. I got an extra day tomorrow. I still got Saturday and everything else, so that’s my mindset to get ready for Sunday,” said Wilson to the media. “I had a real good practice today, our team did, and felt really confident today.”
He’s not needed as long as Justin Fields plays up to the expectations he set during the month of September.
Larry Ogunjobi
Level of urgency: 2
The Steelers' nose tackle popped up on Thursday’s injury report with a mysterious groin injury and remained a limited participant Friday. This could be nothing. Ogunjobi has suffered from all sorts of minor injuries all season, and still played in every game. Ogunjobi only wound up on the Steelers because of a 2021 foot injury invalidated the contract he signed with Chicago in 2022. If he's unable to go on Sunday, Keeanu Benton and Isaiahh Loudermilk will share duties in his absence. Their experience pales in comparison to the mountains of experience Ogunjobi has under his belt.
Isaac Seumalo
Level of urgency: 5
Offensive line woes are a huge issue for the Steelers. Those concerns have been exacerbated by a season-ending Achilles injury sidelining right guard James Daniels and rookie tackle Troy Fautanu heading to the IR. How many offensive line injuries can Steelers endure until they collapse upon themselves like two black holes converging upon each other? They won’t have to find out for now.
The Steelers offensive line received some relief when Seumalo participated fully in Thursday’s practice after missing the first four games of the season rehabbing a pectoral injury suffered in August. Given their issues with run blocking, Seumalo’s reintegration into the lineup at left guard would be a huge boon for a leaky line that’s allowed defensive linemen to trespass into their backfield consistently. Seumalo’s return will also allow Seumalo’s rookie replacement, Mason McCormick to shift to right guard where he’ll assume the gaping hole left behind by Daniels.