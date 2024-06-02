Steelers insider revives seemingly-dead trade rumor for top wideout
By Lior Lampert
Despite constant reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to acquire a veteran wide receiver via trade, nothing has materialized yet.
We routinely hear the franchise connected to the same handful of potential options, making it all the more frustrating. Recent intel from Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is no different. On Friday, the Steelers insider appeared on The Joe Starkey Show, reviving what many presumably thought was a dead trade rumor.
Fittipaldo told Starkey that he envisions a scenario where the Steelers land either of the San Francisco 49ers' star receivers -- Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel.
Steelers insider revives trade rumors involving 49ers WRs Brandon Aiyuk/Deebo Samuel
"I think [Brandon] Aiyuk or [Deebo] Samuel [get traded to the Steelers]," Fittipaldo said. He cited San Francisco's offseason actions as indicators that one of them will become available in a corresponding move.
"Given what the 49ers have done, drafting Ricky Pearsall in the first round ... signing [Jauan] Jennings ... I think there's another shoe to drop out there in San Francisco," Fittipaldo added.
As Fittipaldo points out, the Niners invested a Day 1 draft pick on a wideout, also re-signing veteran Jauan Jennings. But they have yet to meet the lofty contract demands of Aiyuk as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. Could the team be preparing for the departure of the 2024 All-Pro Second Team member?
Moreover, Samuel is under contract for two more seasons, earning a $23.85 million average annual salary. As things stand, the 49ers have the most expensive receiver room in the NFL in 2024, committing $55 million to the position. Is that a sustainable model for success, especially when your quarterback (Brock Purdy) will be ready to sign a massive extension by 2025?
While it may feel like we are running in circles and trying to speak this blockbuster Steelers-49ers trade into existence, it is a logical move for both sides. Until Aiyuk re-signs with San Francisco or the team trades one of him or Samuel elsewhere, the idea of them playing in Pittsburgh remains alive.