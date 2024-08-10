Steelers Justin Fields looked a lot like Bears Justin Fields in debut: Best memes, tweets
Justin Fields is supremely talented and supremely frustrating as a quarterback. He split opinions in Chicago for good reason. When he's good, he's good. He makes you believe. When he's bad, he's bad. He makes you pull your hair out.
The Pittsburgh Steelers got their first taste of the full Justin Fields Experience on Friday in their preseason opener against the Houston Texans.
On the one hand, Fields was 5-of-6 for 67 yards.
On the other hand, he fumbled twice and took two sacks.
NFL and Steelers Twitter had opinions to spare.
Best memes and tweets from Justin Fields' preseason debut
This was preseason and a small sample size at that. Fields led three drives before he exited. The offensive line in front of him wasn't exactly rolling. Center-QB snap exchange problems happen and can get smoothed out during the preseason. That's what it's there for.
It's far too early to draw conclusions about whether Fields can be a successful quarterback in Pittsburgh.
Having said all that, this wasn't exactly the preseason debut Steelers fans dreamed. Hope grew when rumors started to trickle in that Fields had a real chance to win the starting job. That kind of talk would have taken off if the performance on Friday had been flawless. Instead, we can all temper expectations.
Fields is the ultimate glass half-full, half-empty player. Your interpretation of his performance may just come down to whether you're an optimist or pessimist. Sure, he's a quarterback who can improvise, scramble and hit impressive passes. He's also a quarterback who takes too many sacks and risks too many turnovers.
There's still a lot of time for Fields to truly challenge Russell Wilson. We didn't even get to see the presumptive starter in action as he ramps back up from injury. The competition hasn't even really begun.