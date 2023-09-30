Only 1 Steelers player is scared of Kendrick Green after absurd bulletin-board material
Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kendrick Green gave them all the bulletin-board they need, but one player thinks he has a point.
The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to dump Kendrick Green for draft capital prior to the start of the regular season. Green fell out of favor in Pittsburgh, and didn't have a regular spot in the Steelers offensive line rotation. The former third-round pick out of Illinois still holds a grudge, however, which is why he made the following comments this week prior to his rematch aaginst his former team.
"I’m glad it happened. I’m glad I’m not there anymore," Green said. "I’m just looking at it as just another game, going out there to play my best. Just good that I’ll see some familiar faces on the other side. Got put in a pretty tough spot when I was there, and just think it’s fortunate the way it worked out."
Green would go on to say that the Steelers did not use him the right way, despite the fact that he played pretty much every position on the offensive line, and fullback in practice.
Alas, some players just need a fresh start. I have no real issue with Green in general. I hope things work out in Houston. But by no means should the Steelers pass rushers be afraid of what Green has to offer, as he'll be starting for the Texans in front of C.J. Stroud.
Pittsburgh Steelers shouldn't be afraid of Kendrick Green
Pittsburgh defensive tackle Montravius Adams made it clear that facing Green will be no easy task given his familiarity with the Steelers defensive line.
"The toughest thing is that he knows everyone on the D-Line. That's what he will share with the other offensive linemen. TJ, Alex, Larry, all their strengths. I think he will share with his O-Line to help them be in place," Adams said.
Still, Adams is not afraid to go through his good friend is necessary. Whoever gets in the way does not matter, expect the Steelers pass rush to bring it on Sunday against a rookie QB.