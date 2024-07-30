Steelers latest training camp injury could force hand with Brandon Aiyuk
By Scott Rogust
The Pittsburgh Steelers made sure they fixed a position that desperately needed to address this offseason -- quarterback. Gone are Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, and Mitchell Trubisky, and in are Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. That is an improvement that the team desperately needed, especially since they play in the same division as Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow. Yet, there is one aspect of the offense that left a lot to be desired.
Wide receiver.
The Steelers have George Pickens as their undisputed top option entering 2024, especially after the team dealt Diontae Jackson to the Carolina Panthers for cornerback Donte Jackson. Behind Pickens on the depth chart was slim. Not the greatest depth, and the Steelers couldn't afford to deal with an injury, especially in the offseason. Unfortunately for them, that's happened.
During training camp practice on Tuesday, rookie Roman Wilson was shaken up after getting hit on a jet sweep play, per Steelers Now's Alan Saunders, requiring him to be carted off the field. Afterward, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is dealing with an ankle injury and they are evaluating its severity and how much time he might miss, via ESPN's Brooke Pryor.
With Wilson potentially missing time, could the Steelers try to be more aggressive in trying to land some wide receiver help? Maybe Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers.
Roman Wilson's injury should increase Steelers' urgency to acquire a WR, whether it's Brandon Aiyuk or not
It's no secret that the Steelers have been linked to Aiyuk throughout this offseason. The 2020 first-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and is seeking a new deal. However, Aiyuk and the 49ers have not been close on a new deal. It certainly didn't help matters that the wide receiver market increased dramatically with the Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown, and Amon-Ra St. Brown contracts.
ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported that when the 49ers allowed Aiyuk's representation to see whether another organization would meet his contract demands of around $28 million per year before the NFL Draft, five teams were willing to do so. One of those teams was the Steelers. However, the 49ers refused to trade Aiyuk.
Even with the interest from other teams,Aiyuk teasing his apparent desire to play for the Washington Commanders, and even a trade request, the 49ers haven't budged. With all of this, Aiyuk is at San Francisco's training camp, but holding in. As in, present for camp, but not participating in practice.
Whether it's Aiyuk or someone else, the Steelers should explore adding a wide receiver, especially with Wilson's injury. In fact, general manager Omar Khan said a couple of days ago that while there's nothing ongoing regardign adding a wide receiver, he'd certainly be open to upgrading the position, or any other position on the team.
“If there’s ever an opportunity to upgrade, regardless of the receiver room — whatever the room is — we’re going to look at it,” Khan said, h/t ProFootballTalk. “You guys have heard me say that before. I feel good about that room we have right now. We have a lot talented players in there, guys that are going to contribute and guys that can do different things. The room, for me, I’m excited about it. I’m excited to see these guys work. You know, it’s day one.”
We'll have to see how severe Wilson's injury is, but the Steelers should be looking at free agency or the trading block, especially if they want to contend for the playoffs again.