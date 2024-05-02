Steelers leave door wide open for Jaylen Warren takeover in 2024
The Steelers just made it clear who they're committed to.
It doesn't matter if you're a first-round NFL Draft pick or an undrafted free agent. In the NFL, your value is determined by how much your team believes in you going forward.
For Najee Harris, recent developments prove the Pittsburgh Steelers believe in someone else more than him.
The Steelers' running back is entering his fourth year in the league. Despite three consecutive seasons with 1,000 or more yards — he's the only running back in the league who can claim that going into 2024 — Harris officially had his fifth-year option declined.
Adam Schefter tweeted that the "Steelers are not ruling out a deal later on." So, this isn't a certain end for Harris' time in Pittsburgh, but the writing is on the wall. Why? Because Jaylen Warren.
Steelers look ready to lean on Jaylen Warren
Harris has been the Steady Eddy for the Steelers over his three seasons, but his efficiency hasn't been great. His 4.1 yards per carry in 2023 was the best of his career after failing to break the four-yard mark before.
Meanwhile, Warren hit 4.9 yards per carry as a rookie in 2022 and last season he ripped them off at 5.3 yards a pop.
Warren is a year younger than Harris, who would have been due $6.7 million in 2025 on his option. Harris will head for full free agency while Warren will be a restricted free agent. Working out a new deal for Warren is likely to be more cost effective than paying Harris on his option or trying to work out an extension for him.
But more than that, this is a sign that the Steelers are likely to buy into Warren as their lead running back going forward.
So, the 2024 season just got even more important for Warren, who has never had to carry the load as a starter, and Harris, who will be trying to lay down his case for a lucrative contract somewhere in the NFL.