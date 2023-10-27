Steelers legend is big mad about Trevor Lawrence disrespecting Pittsburgh fan tradition
Trevor Lawrence added some spice to the Jacksonville Jaguars' rivalry with the Pittsburgh Steelers by not taking the Terrible Towels they sling over their heads as seriously as he should!
By John Buhler
Trevor Lawrence might be walking into a hornet's nest on Sunday, as his Jacksonville Jaguars will face a former AFC Central rival in the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7. Acrisure Stadium may not hit the same as Heinz Field did, but you better believe an army of angry Yinzers will be slinging their Terrible Towels like there is no tomorrow. You are never going to believe what Lawrence said about the towels.
In one of the better games of the weekend, 5-2 Jacksonville looks to emerge as one of the best teams in the AFC again against a 4-2 Steelers team that never says die, no matter how bleak things get. For better or worse, the Steelers will never have a losing season under head coach Mike Tomlin, simply because he will not allow it. As for Lawrence, he does not need a towel with those locks of his.
Lawrence may know about the towels, but they are just the yellow things Yizners sling around to him.
“No, I know what they are. The little yellow towels they swing around."
While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show Thursday, former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher had plenty to say about Lawrence's lack of respect for the towels. Lawrence forgot to bring a towel...
“Trevor Lawrence talked about those little gold towels this week. Little? Come on, Trevor, it’s called a Terrible Towel. And you’re going to be terrible because this towel is going to make you terrible. That’s why it’s called a Terrible Towel.”
A Terrible Towel is a far better name for it than a Badass Blanket, to be totally honest with you...
Lawrence may have great respect for Tomlin and the Steelers organization, but he is not buying into the Myron Cope marketing ploy that dates back to the 1970s. Acrisure, let there be Yellow, baby!
Trevor Lawrence makes light of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Terrible Towels
Look. If you think this comment by Lawrence will impact the game, well, then you are an idiot. It may be a big deal to the fans in the stands, but it is all about the X's and O's and the Jimmys and Joes for guys like Lawrence and Tomlin. The winner of this game may emerge as a serious candidate to get to Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas. Outside of the Kansas City Chiefs, who is going to step up in the AFC?
But if yinz want to be petty and stick it to Lawrence, Jacksonville and Duval County, you can always point at how bad Clemson has become since Lawrence turned pro, that Jacksonville's stadium has a pool inside of it like it is a Triple-A baseball operation, or that the biggest game of the year in Duval Country does not feature the Jags, but the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs. That is a start!
Truthfully, the Steelers have a decent shot at winning this game, but their quarterback Kenny Pickett has to play better. He may not have the talent of a Josh Allen, a Joe Burrow or a Patrick Mahomes in the AFC, but Lawrence is still green to some extent, now in year three out of Clemson. If Pickett cannot show that he can elevate his teammates in a huge game like this, then maybe he is not their guy.
Hopefully, this one goes down to the wire and the winning team emerges as KC's greatest challenger.