Overreaction Monday: It's time for the Steelers to admit George Pickens isn't worth the trouble
By Mark Powell
During the Pittsburgh Steelers eventual loss to the Dallas Cowboys, wide receiver George Pickens wore a noseguard which, I'm paraphrasing a bit here for NSFW reasons, said he could not be covered. He finished the game with three catches, 26 yards and one very ugly penalty to end the contest. Cowboys All-Pro Trevon Diggs covered Pickens like a glove, and had a lot to say after the game ended.
Diggs, who was nearly the third Cowboys All-Pro on defense to miss Dallas win in Pittsburgh Sunday night, is right. Pickens is mentally weak, cannot take criticism and for at least the third time in two seasons (that we know of), as created controversy the Steelers and Mike Tomlin cannot afford. Last year, Tomlin sat Pickens down in his office, hopping to understand his young wide receiver and have a heart-to-heart. At the time, Tomlin thought his technique worked, but Pickens has reverted right back to where he started. Enough is enough.
Not only did Pickens draw attention to himself over the team with his wardrobe choice, but he couldn't back it up. With the game all but decided thanks to a late Cowboys touchdown drive, Pickens grabbed Diggs by the facemask to culminate a disappointing night for the third-year Georgia product.
Steelers must send a message to George Pickens
Pickens played far less snaps than fellow receivers Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin, neither of whom are nearly as talented as the Steelers No. 1. Some of that can be blamed on Pickens inability to get open on Diggs. Tomlin claimed there wasn't a story to Pickens snap count after the game. Some Steelers weren't as supportive, however, per Dejan Kovacevic.
"One veteran on offense told me it was a 'perfect ball,' adding that its placement just in bounds was precisely where the receiver would've been had he bothered running," Kovacevic wrote. "Sounds like a problem, I responded to this veteran. At which point a series of invectives were spat out regarding Pickens, and I'll keep all the rest between us."
Just last season, Pickens was questioned for his lack of effort blocking on run plays. He and Diontae Johnson were the main culprits there, the latter of whom was shipped to Carolina this offseason. Now, Pickens has no real running mate on the outside, and Pittsburgh's offense has suffered as a result.
Pickens has some of the worst body language on the Pittsburgh roster. When things are not going his way, it's impossible not to notice. Despite better quarterback play with Justin Fields and a roster built to win now, Pickens is doing all he can to distract the Steelers from their ultimate goal.