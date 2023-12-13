Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has finally turned against George Pickens
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn't happy with wide receiver George Pickens, who is becoming a distraction on the field.
By Mark Powell
While we can all certainly understand wide receiver George Pickens frustration with playing in arguably the most inefficient offense in the NFL on a weekly basis, at some point he has to face the music. Pickens is underutilized by Pittsburgh's coaching staff, and for that reason the second-year wide receiver has let his emotions out on the sidelines several times this season.
There is a right and wrong way for Pickens to go about voicing his displeasure with the offensive scheme. Doing so publicly in front of his teammates and TV cameras is not the right way.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is tired of George Pickens act
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has finally had enough. Tomlin was seen having a heart to heart with Pickens during Pittsburgh's Thursday night loss to the New England Patriots. This week, he spoke on the Pickens issue, making his feelings loud and clear on the matter.
“It’s a problem because it’s not solution-oriented,” Tomlin said. “You know we are all frustrated, but we got to manage our frustrations in a professional, mature way. When it’s not done that way, it’s not necessarily pushing us to solutions.”
Tomlin has been fielding Pickens questions for the majority of the season. After the team's narrow victory over the Tennessee Titans, Pickens sulked while his teammates celebrated a game-winning touchdown from Diontae Johnson -- his first in quite some time. Tomlin opted to keep the issue in house at the time.
"I know it's a cute story for you guys, but it is a pebble in my shoe, to be quite honest with you," Tomlin said.
Evidently, the Steelers coach took notice of Pickens from that moment forward. While there's little argument that Pickens and the entire Pittsburgh offense has suffered from poor quarterback play and offensive scheme, it doesn't give the embattled wide receiver an excuse to seemingly make the Steelers struggles all about him.
Hopefully, Pickens can overcome his growing pains soon enough.