Mike Tomlin creates unnecessary distraction after Steelers preseason finale
By Kinnu Singh
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has struggled to produce ever since the regression and retirement of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. In the past two seasons, three quarterbacks have started games for the Steelers. None of them managed to reach 10 passing touchdowns, and they combined for 24 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.
The Steelers had finally seen enough. This offseason, general manager Omar Khan signed veteran quarterback Russell Wilson in free agency and acquired quarterback Justin Fields in a trade with the Chicago Bears.
Since acquiring the quarterbacks, the Steelers offseason has been defined by the quarterback competition. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin named Wilson as the starter immediately, but it did little to curb the conversations surrounding the competition.
Mike Tomlin still isn't ready to name Steelers starting quarterback
Tomlin was asked about the starting quarterback position during his postgame press conference after the Steelers concluded their preseason with a 24-17 loss to the Detroit Lions on Saturday. The Steelers coach still doesn't seem ready to anoint a starter and put the discussion to rest.
"We'll make a decision at the end of our work week this upcoming week," Tomlin said. "We have three days of Steelers-versus-Steelers work. Why not do it then? It kind of minimizes the Steelers-versus-Steelers work when we start making decisions prior to the completion of that. We've got ample time to prepare for [the Atlanta Falcons] and make whatever decisions or announcements regarding the division of labor or pecking orders and so forth, so we'll do it at the end of the work week."
At this stage, it could be beneficial to name a starting quarterback so the offense knows which quarterback will lead them on the field when the regular season begins. Still, even without a public announcement, it's become increasingly clear that Wilson begin the season as the starter.
Fields appeared to be pushing Wilson for the role after Wilson suffered a calf strain early in training camp. The injury kept Wilson sidelined for the preseason opener, but Fields failed to capitalize on the opportunity. Despite some positive moments, Fields was partially responsible for three fumbled snaps and drive-ending sacks.
Wilson made his return in the second preseason game, but neither quarterback managed to score a touchdown with their opportunities. Through two preseason games, the first-team offense has generated just 124 yards and six first downs.
Both quarterbacks had one last chance to prove themselves in the preseason finale against the Lions. Wilson sealed the competition with a steady performance, which included a 60-yard scoring drive to open the game.
Wilson finished the preseason completing 10 out of 12 passes for 73 yards in two games. Fields completed 19 out of 27 passes for 199 yards in three games. Neither quarterback recorded a touchdown or an interception.
While Fields will likely be on the bench to begin the season, the quarterback controversy will certainly simmer up again as soon as Wilson struggles.