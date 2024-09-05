Latest Steelers mock draft projection would infuriate fans to no end
The Pittsburgh Steelers are stuck between a rock and a hard place.
The front office under Omar Khan has never been very inclined to invest in key skill positions, such as quarterback or wide receiver. At least, not in the first round of the NFL Draft. The Steelers haven't selected a WR in the first round since Santonio Holmes in 2006. Their last first-round pick at QB was, of course, Kenny Pickett in 2022. Before that, it was Ben Roethlisberger all the way back in 2004.
Pittsburgh addressed a very real need by selecting Washington OT Troy Fautanu in the first round this spring. Not only was Fautanu one of the best prospects available, but he helps Pittsburgh move past the bubbling failure of last year's Broderick Jones pick. And yet, while Fautanu should be an immediate contributor, it's hard not to notice the gaping void at both QB and WR on the Steelers roster.
We pride ourselves on open, honest opinions here at FanSided. Please raise your hand if you believe Justin Fields or Russell Wilson can start at a high level in the NFL right now.
. . .
That is what I thought. The Steelers are treading water in anticipation of a solution that remains utterly unclear. Meanwhile, the WR depth chart is basically one man strong. George Pickens is a dude, but the pass-catching depth in Pittsburgh leaves much to be desired. That is especially troubling with so little talent in the QB room.
The best opportunity for Pittsburgh to address at least one of these core issues will be the 2025 draft. It's time to buck the trend and land a needle-moving playmaker. Alas, the latest mock draft from Bleacher Report has the Steelers going the opposite direction and beefing up their defensive line. Because of course it does.
Steelers target Kentucky DL Deone Walker in 2025 NFL mock draft
Pittsburgh selects Kentucky defensive lineman Deone Walker in B/R's new mock. That is a... fine pick, at least in a vacuum. Walker registered 55 tackles and 7.5 sacks as a sophomore and figures to take another leap for the Wildcats this season. The Steelers' defense has been its calling card for the past several years. Despite a stubbornly mediocre offense, Mike Tomlin has generally found his way into the playoffs. There is merit to boosting the pass rush and strengthening a strength.
That said, the Steelers would undoubtedly infuriate the fandom with this selection. It's easy for fans to get hung up on more glamorous positions, but the Steelers actually need a wide receiver more than anything else. That is, unless there's a QB worth taking with the No. 16 pick, in which case Pittsburgh should land its signal-caller of the future. Preferably with a hand size greater than 8.5 inches.
The marquee QB names, such as Carson Beck or Shedeur Sanders, probably won't fall into Pittsburgh's draft range, unless the Russ-Fields combo truly flames out in historic fashion. Tomlin has never finished below .500 before and he's not keen to start now. Odds are the best path for Pittsburgh will be taking a top-shelf WR and patiently waiting for a stronger QB draft class in 2026. Either that, or sign Dak Prescott in free agency.
Leone would have a chance to play critical reps and carve out an immediate role on the Steelers. There's a good chance this pick even ages well. But, with so much uncertainty about the state of the offense, the optics of drafting a D-lineman would be quite poor.