Latest Steelers moves highlights team's desperation at one position
By Kinnu Singh
The Pittsburgh Steelers entered this offseason with hopes of finding a viable cornerback option to play across from second-year cornerback Joey Porter Jr.
Former All-Pro defensive back Patrick Peterson performed as well in 2023, but the 33-year-old cornerback was a liability at times. Peterson. The 13-year veteran cornerback was one year into his two-year, $14 million deal when the team cut ties with him to save cap space earlier this offseason.
Peterson would have counted $9.7 million against the salary cap on his previous deal, and by releasing him, the Steelers saved $6.8 million in cap money with $2.9 million in dead money.
The Steelers addressed their secondary concerns in free agency by signing safety DeShon Elliott to play alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick. Pittsburgh also acquired cornerback Donte Jackson and a 2024 sixth-round pick from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for wide receiver Diontae Johnson and a 2024 seventh-round pick.
With $18.3 million in salary cap space, the Steelers signed another veteran cornerback to supplement their secondary.
Steelers sign CB Anthony Averett to bolster secondary
On May 12, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Pittsburgh signed cornerback Anthony Averett to a one-year deal.
Averett entered the NFL in 2018, when he was drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. Averett finished out his rookie deal and then entered free agency, signing with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.
Averett spent most of that season sidelined with injuries, and after leaving the Raiders, Averett signed with the San Francisco 49ers in August 2023. Averett was sent to IR within eight days of signing his 49ers contract and was released from the team two weeks after signing. Once healthy, Averett signed with the Detroit Lions in October and joined their practice squad. He was released once again one month after initially signing.
Averett’s lengthy injury history makes it hard to rely on the veteran, but he adds depth to a secondary that sorely needs it. Even with the additions of Elliott and Jackson, the Steelers could struggle to field enough to quality defensive backs in nickel or dime packages.
The Steelers selected Texas cornerback Ryan Watts in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3 rookie provides size and versatility in the secondary, but he is still considered to be a developmental prospect.
Considered one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL last season, the Steelers secondary plummeted from a No. 14 preseason ranking to No. 29 midway through the 2023 season, according to FTN Fantasy. By Week 6, the Steelers secondary had allowed a 63.5 completion percentage and 12.3 yards per completion.