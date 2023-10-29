Steelers nation already making Trevor Lawrence pay for 'little yellow towels' comment
Trevor Lawrence is feeling the heat from Steelers fans at Acrisure Stadium in Week 8.
By Kristen Wong
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence ruffled some feathers in Pittsburgh when he commented on the Steelers' "little yellow towels."
For a bit of context, the Steelers fanbase has long considered their signature "Terrible Towels" as a staple within the franchise. It's believed the towels provided a magic touch to help the Steelers beat the Cowboys in the Super Bowl in 1976, and ever since then, they've become synonymous with the team itself.
Ahead of Week 8's matchup between the Jaguars and Steelers, Lawrence fielded a question from a reporter about the "Terrible Towels" and called them "little yellow towels." He didn't say it in a particularly condescending or belittling attitude, but Steelers fans were still a little miffed.
So when Sunday rolled around, the thousands of fans at Acrisure Stadium let Lawrence have it. In the first quarter, Lawrence apparently had trouble hearing play calls through his headset.
Trevor Lawrence gets a warm welcome at Acrisure Stadium
This marks Lawrence's first trip to Acrisure Stadium, so it's only fitting that Steelers fans welcome him to their home field in only the way they can.
On a rainy afternoon, Lawrence has not found much success against a stout Steelers defense; the Jags are currently up 6-0 at the start of the second quarter, and Lawrence had just thrown his first pick of the game on an end zone shot.
In Lawrence's defense, the towels that Steelers fans wave in the stands are little and they are yellow. Calling them little yellow towels is a very apt descriptions.
Lawrence had better do his talking on the field instead.