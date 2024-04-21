Sure sounds like rival GM gave away Steelers first-round pick plan
A rival GM may have accidentally spilled the beans on the Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Draft plan.
By Mark Powell
The Steelers will most likely not select a quarterback with the No. 20 overall pick at Thursday night's NFL Draft. That's about all we do know about the Steelers plan, however, as they have needs at cornerback, center and more. Pittsburgh took care of its quarterback room via free agency and trade with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, respectively. Whether that's the right plan or not remains to be seen.
However, the Steelers also sit at a precarious spot at No. 20. Rival NFL teams preferring to trade up could use the Steelers pick as a springboard for the player they really prefer. By moving back, the Steelers could accumulate future picks and end up with more overall talent for a team eager to win next season.
Will the Pittsburgh Steelers trade down in the NFL Draft?
That, per one rival executive, may be their plan. Tampa Bay Buccaneers GM Jason Licht identified pick 20 as when they will decide whether or not to trade up.
"I'd say around pick 20, we'll know if we want to start attempting to move up or not," said Licht. "I would say right now, I like the thought of the way I really have a lot of trust in my staff – both the coaching staff and the scouting staff – and how we've been operating. Those picks seem pretty important to me, right now."
The Buccaneers currently have the 26th pick in the first round, and would have to spend a Day 2 pick in order to trade up. Licht claims Tampa Bay is happy where they are, but if an intriguing player drops to 20, expect them to give Omar Khan a call.
As for the Steelers, trading down isn't exactly a bad option. They need help at wideout, cornerback and center. It's a strong wide receiver draft, while the other two positions leave a lot to be desired. Pittsburgh can acquire a capable set of hands alongside George Pickens, and get a solid enough CB2 next to Joey Porter Jr. in the process.
As for center, Jackson Powers-Johnson is the best in this class. If he's there at 20, he'd be a good pick, but the Oregon product could also drop to 26. Such is the fun in prognosticating an utterly unpredictable event.