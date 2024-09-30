Steelers O-line gets bit by injury bug again with brutal James Daniels injury
By Kinnu Singh
The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a 27-24 loss against the Indianapolis Colts on Week 4, marking their first loss of the 2024 season.
The Steelers jumped out to a 3-0 start in the opening month, but penalties, turnovers and mental lapses ultimately plagued them in their sloppiest game of the season.
Pittsburgh’s offensive line was a concern throughout the offseason, particularly with a pair of quarterbacks who struggle to process the field and throw the ball on time. The Steelers attempted to address the issues during the 2024 NFL Draft, but injuries have left the unit depleted.
Steelers lose another starting offensive lineman for the season
The bad news keeps piling up. Steelers starting guard James Daniels suffered a torn Achilles tendon on Sunday against Indianapolis, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported.
Daniels was in the final year of a three-year, $26.5 million contract which he signed in 2022. His solid and consistent presence on the line appeared to be setting him up for a big payday next offseason. Instead, the future of his career is now in doubt.
It’s a brutal blow for an offensive line that was hoping for the return or guard Isaac Seumalo in Week 5.
The Steelers spent three of their first five picks in the draft on offensive linemen. Less than a month into the season, barely any of them are available.
Pittsburgh drafted Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, then added West Virginia center Zach Frazier with the No. 51 overall pick. After selecting a wide receiver and linebacker in the third round, the Steelers picked up South Dakota State offensive tackle Mason McCormick with the No. 119 overall pick in the fourth round.
But injuries have ravaged through Pittsburgh’s offensive line depth. Center Nate Herbig suffered a torn rotator cuff, Fautanu is expected to miss the regular season with a knee injury, and Jones is nursing an elbow injury.
With Steelers quarterback Justin Fields’ tendency to hold onto the ball for far too long, finding some cohesion and chemistry across the offensive line will be vital for Pittsburgh’s success. The return of Seumalo should certainly help, but the Steelers can’t afford too many more injuries.