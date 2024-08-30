Steelers offensive line is an inescapable question mark for Week 1
For the last few seasons, the Pittsburgh Steelers have had almost nothing but big question marks on offense. Once their long time quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger went down with an elbow injury, the team has had zero stability on offense.
They look to have filled a few of the holes, including running back, wide receiver one and tight end. Pittsburgh has a depth issue at wide out as well as question marks at quarterback.
As of now, Russell Wilson is the team's starting quarterback with Justin Fields backing him up. As for the wide receiver position, their new offensive coordinator has a history of putting out productive offenses without incredible pass catching depth. The team has a diverse set of weapons that they should use in an interesting way.
The one issue, that I've yet to touch on, is the offensive line. And it may be the biggest question mark on their entire roster.
Steelers offensive line remains their biggest question mark heading into Week 1
It's impossible to look past the question mark on the offensive line for Pittsburgh.
Starting at left tackle is Dan Moore Jr., with first round pick Troy Fautanu behind him. The Steelers were hopeful that Fautanu would be able to take the starting job from Moore, but an injury sidelined the Steelers' 2024 first round pick for much of the preseason. This battle will be one to watch, with the anticipation being that Fautanu will start down the stretch. Still, week one, it will be Moore and he's been horrible as a Steeler.
The guards for Pittsburgh aren't bad options, with it being James Daniels, Isaac Seumalo and rookie Mason McCormick. I bring up McCormick because the Steelers are likely to be without their starting guard, Seumalo due to a pec strain that he suffered this week.
McCormick is a rookie that Pittsburgh is very high on. He was drafted as a player that could start within a year of the selection, not as a depth piece.
The Steelers will be starting another rookie, Zach Frazier, at center following Nate Herbig's shoulder injury that landed him on the IR. Frazier is a solid piece, but the Steelers would have liked to see him develop a bit more before throwing him out to the wolves.
Finally, Broderick Jones is expected to start at right tackle, which is the opposite side of the line that he typically plays on. This has brought some struggles for him, concerning Steelers fans, to say the least.
All in all, it's a young, inexperienced group that the Steelers will be relying on in the trenches, at least for week one.
An Arthur Smith offense is set to run through and rely on the offensive line very heavily. This unit is a question mark for Pittsburgh.