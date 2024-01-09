Steelers path to a playoff run just got even more unlikely with latest injury news
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had to grind their way into the AFC playoff picture this season. Now, they will try to grind out a potential playoff run without All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt.
By Lior Lampert
Despite underwhelming offensive play and a revolving door at the quarterback position, the Pittsburgh Steelers scratched and clawed their way into the AFC playoff picture, but at what cost?
Set to face the Buffalo Bills in Highmark Stadium this coming weekend, the Steelers' path to a potential playoff run became even more difficult given the latest injury update to outside linebacker T.J. Watt.
T.J. Watt ruled out for Sunday’s Wild Card game versus the Bills
ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced the team will be without Watt during Super Wild Card Weekend, a significant blow to their chances of defeating a red-hot Bills on the road.
Per Watt’s brother and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, J.J. Watt, the Steelers linebacker suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain. While [J.J.] Watt referred to it as the “Best case scenario for T.J. [Watt],” the injury is significant enough to prevent the regular-season sack leader from playing against the Bills in a win-or-go-home matchup.
Watt’s absence will make life much easier for Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen, who has been playing at an MVP level throughout the second half of the season. If the Steelers cannot contain Allen, they will have little to no chance of winning this game. And now, their chances of doing so just became much slimmer due to the loss of Watt.
This season, Watt led the NFL with 19 sacks. In addition to his sack total, the 2021 AP Defensive Player of the Year Award winner recorded eight pass deflections, four forced fumbles, and an interception.
Watt is a true game-wrecker who has proven himself as one of the most valuable non-quarterback players in the NFL. In other words, his production and presence will be difficult to replicate, especially on such short notice.
The Bills enter Super Wild Card Weekend as the most heavily favored team on the slate. Per FanDuel Sportsbook, the Bills are 10-point betting favorites. Hope for the best, but prepare for the worst, Steelers fans. There’s a chance this game gets ugly without Watt's presence to muck things up.