Steelers reported Brandon Aiyuk offer would be an absolute fleece by Omar Khan
The Brandon Aiyuk trade saga has turned another corner as the days go by and we inch closer to Week 1 of the NFL regular season.
NFL insider, Ian Rapoport reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Fransisco 49ers have a deal on a potential trade and Pittsburgh is in a good place on an Aiyuk contract, sources say. If San Fransisco gives the final sign-off, it's done.
Pittsburgh has long been the favorite to land the superstar wide receiver. They have the need for a pass catcher as well as stability in the head coaching spot that not many teams around the league can contend with.
Playing for Mike Tomlin is something that many players rave about. Aiyuk would fit perfectly in the Steelers offense that has completely recreated itself over the 2024 offseason.
With a trade already seemingly in place, the reported details are beginning to emerge, and it looks like the Steelers could come out of this deal as big time winners, if all reports are accurate.
Reported Brandon Aiyuk-Steelers trade would include no players sent to San Fransisco
Pittsburgh Steelers insider Gerry Dulac reported that no players will be returning to San Fransisco in the agreed upon deal. San Fransisco has long wanted a wideout to come back to them in the return for Aiyuk, but the Steelers are standing firm on not sending players back to San Fransisco in the deal.
Looking at the Steelers depth chart, there really isn't much to offer at wide receiver anyway. Beyond George Pickens, the Steelers wide receiver room is a mix of aging veterans and unproven youngsters, neither of which would move the needle for San Fransisco.
There were reports a while ago that indicated offensive lineman James Daniels could be a piece of the return, but as of now, it appears as though it will just be picks being sent to San Fransisco.
The 49ers will still likely pursue the Aiyuk extension as aggressively as possible, but the idea of him being moved to the Steelers is becoming more and more likely as the clock ticks.
Aiyuk made subtle comments and hints about wanting to be moved to Pittsburgh months ago. Here we are, just a few short weeks before opening kick off and the Steelers are finally closing in on the wide out of their dreams. Pairing him next to George Pickens for the foreseeable future would be a dream come true for Steelers fans that have watched this offense sputter for the last few seasons.