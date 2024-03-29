Steelers reportedly admit they failed to help Kenny Pickett succeed
The Pittsburgh Steelers never exactly gave Kenny Pickett a fair chance.
The Pittsburgh Steelers gave their QB room a proper makeover this offseason. Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph walked, while Kenny Pickett was traded to the cross-state Philadelphia Eagles. Now Russell Wilson and Justin Fields will lead the charge for the Steelers' offense, with the veteran Wilson expected to receive QB1 reps when training camp opens.
One can hardly blame the Steelers for shaking up their roster. Pickett's performance over the last two years has been thoroughly underwhelming, and we know Arthur Smith's track record when it comes to young, unproven quarterbacks.
Pickett was essentially relegated to the bench at the end of last season, and the Wilson signing immediately raised tensions in the organization. The reporting was that Pickett expressed frustration and demanded a trade. When asked to elaborate at his introductory press conference in Philly, Pickett expressed zero regret about how his Steelers exit transpired.
"Just think this is a good reset. Just a chance to play on this team in that quarterback room with a couple of great guys, helping those guys out any way I can and just be ready if my number's called somewhere down the road. ... Just trying to put my best foot forward and be an asset to this team."
Of course, Pickett is far from blameless in how his Steelers tenure unfolded. He didn't produce on the field and he clearly didn't maintain the rosiest relationship with his coach off the field. But, it's hard to entirely throw Pickett under the bus. He wasn't exactly set up for success in Matt Canada's offense, with a shoddy O-line and a WR room infamous for its volatility.
Even the Steelers admit that Pickett was fighting an uphill battle the whole time, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor.
"But multiple sources within the Steelers organization acknowledged the quarterback was placed in poor situations during his two years in Pittsburgh, and wasn't given the adequate support required for a young quarterback. A flawed offense that sparked the 2023 midseason firing of coordinator Matt Canada was part of the picture, as was a shaky offensive line and an inconsistent group of skill players around Pickett."
Well, now we shall see where these divergent paths lead. Pickett gets his fresh start in Philly, and the Steelers look to course-correct with a new QB room.
Steelers admit to failing Kenny Pickett
It's unclear what the future holds for Pickett. He was set up for failure in Pittsburgh, sure, but he's just not going to play in Philadelphia. He needs time to reset, and it's not like Pickett won't receive consistent reps in practice. But, in terms of in-game opportunity, Pickett is taking a huge step back here and it's entirely beyond his control.
Pickett grew up going to Eagles games and he appears perfectly happy with his new setup. He probably deserves some patience. After Pittsburgh tanked his value, it will take time — maybe several years — for Pickett to fully recuperate. He can start by winning over the Eagles' offensive staff and performing when Hurts is forced to sit.
With Philadelphia implementing a new offense under Kellen Moore, Pickett should be in a much better position when he does see the field. The Eagles are home to arguably the best WR room in football with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and DeVante Parker. Oh, and the Eagles just signed Saquon Barkley, with an elite offensive line still intact despite Jason Kelce's retirement. There may not be a more ideal place for Pickett to play. It will come down to volume of reps, not quality.
At 25 years old, it's way too soon to close the book on Pickett. He's a former first-round pick for a reason. He completed more touchdowns (six) than interceptions (four) in his second season, which is a step in the right direction. The Eagles will hope Pickett can ramp up the aggression in practice, with designs on translating a bolder approach to the field when he's called upon.