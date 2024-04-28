Steelers draft pick likely takes them out of the running for Tyler Boyd
The case of getting Tyler Boyd back in Pittsburgh just took a devastating hit with this draft pick.
By John Buhler
With Roman Wilson coming to the Steel City, we can probably cross off any notion of former local product Tyler Boyd coming home in free agency. The former Pitt standout has been a free agent for the better part of two months now. He has been a very productive wide receiver for the division rival Cincinnati Bengals for years now, yet there could have been a fit for him with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
While it served the Steelers to add a receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft, Wilson seems to have taken the roster spot that could have gone to Boyd. Given the fact that new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith prefers to run a more ground-centric, ball-control offense, passing may be at a premium for the Steelers this year, even if they get better quarterback play from Russell Wilson and/or Justin Fields.
Wilson comes to Pittsburgh after having been part of the Michigan Wolverines' massive turnaround under their former head coach Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines did not win a home game during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. They went on to win the Big Ten each of the last three years, making the College Football Playoff each time, winning it all this past year en route to achieving perfection.
Given the type of contract Boyd still commands on the open market, he is not coming to Pittsburgh.
I wouldn't expect that he will remain unsigned for that much longer. He is just not coming home now.
Roman Wilson's selection prevents Tyler Boyd from coming back home
If Wilson becomes to Pittsburgh what Boyd has been for the Bengals, then this was a tremendous draft pick made by Omar Khan, a general manager who is still trying to find his footing in replacing the legendary Kevin Colbert. Overall, Pittsburgh needs to get more competent offensively to elevate its relatively low ceiling in the deep AFC. Defense part of the culture, but offense is part of the problem.
All things equal, there are two places where I think Boyd will more likely than not end up. That would be to either return to Cincinnati on a short-term, team-friendly contract, or to follow former Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to Nashville to be a focal point in the Tennessee Titans' receiving corps. While Cincinnati is expected to compete this season, the same cannot be said for the Titans...
Overall, this is more about Wilson than it is Boyd. Pittsburgh should be thrilled to add such a huge part of the Michigan offense to theirs. In a way, the blue-collar ethos of winning ugly in Michigan honestly translates to what Smith wants to do in Pittsburgh, even he is blessed with more money than god from his FedEx founder father. Either way, Wilson to the Steelers means no Pittsburgh return for Boyd.
It may not take that long, but Boyd was always going to have to wait until after the draft to be signed.