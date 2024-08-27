Fansided

Steelers roster cuts tracker: Mike Tomlin forced to make the tough call [Updated Aug. 27)

The Pittsburgh Steelers 53-man roster is sure to include some controversial decisions from Mike Tomlin.

By Mark Powell

Houston Texans v Pittsburgh Steelers
Houston Texans v Pittsburgh Steelers / Justin Berl/GettyImages
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was forced to make some tough decisions on Tuesday as the Steelers cut their roster down to 53 players. This article will be updated with live roster cuts, but the Steelers are in a precarious positions at some crucial roster spots, including offensive line, wide receiver (thanks Aiyuk!) and even quarterback.

Heck, Tomlin has yet to name a starting QB, seemingly making Russell Wilson sweat out what remains of his career. Justin Fields is the backup in Pittsburgh, but he's an unproven commodity in the regular season, and far too turnover-prone for comfort.

So, the Steelers have cut down their roster considerably, though the toughest calls are yet to come.

Who have the Pittsburgh Steelers cut so far? A complete list

Steelers player cut

Position

Diajun Edwards

RB

Matthew Wright

K

Jacob Copeland

WR

TJ Luther

WR/KR

Kyler McMichael

CB

Quez Watkins

WR

Kiondre Thomas

CB

Devery Hamliton

OT

Kyahva Tezino

LB

Anderson Hardy

OT/OG

Marquiss Spencer

DT

Kyron Johnson

OLG

Luquay Washington

LB

Jacoby Windmon

LB

Marcus Haynes

LB

Zyon Gilbert

CB

Thomas Graham

CB

Willington Previlon

DL

Jacob Slade

DL

Tykeem Doss

OL

Joey Fisher

OL

John Rhys Plumlee

QB

Aaron Shampklin

RB

Jack Colletto

RB

Matt Sokol

TE

Rodney Williams

TE

Jaray Jenkins

WR

Duece Watts

WR

Dez Fitzpatrick

WR

La'Mical Perine

RB

Jonathan Ward

RB

Tyler Beach

OL

Quez Watkins didn't make the cut for Steelers

The Steelers signed Quez Watkins this offseason as a speed threat who had the chance to separate himself in training camp. Instead, Watkins failed to establish much of a presence in a lite receiver room, notably dropping passes in training camp and preseason games. Watkins would've had a ton of pressure on him from the jump had he made the team, as his first impression on Steelers fans was not a good one.

Watkins has a chance to sign on elsewhere given his vertical ability. However, the Steelers require a little more than that given the state of their receiving corps and quarterback room. Working with Wilson and Fields wouldn't have been easy for a one-trick pony.

Where do the Steelers go from here? A full 53-man roster breakdown

The Steelers official 53-man roster is not set, but when it is we will update the post. There are a couple of unknowns remaining. Will Pittsburgh roll with three quarterbacks, or just Wilson and Fields? Is Dan Moore Jr. still a fit with the offensive line, and can injuries save him this time around?

Despite the release of Watkins, wide receiver is still a question mark. Pittsburgh passed on a JuJu Smith-Schuster reunion, but they need a WR2. If I know Omar Khan like I think I do, he is checking the bargain bin every hour and then some. Jefferson is not a capable WR2, nor is any other player on the Steelers roster.

The Steelers full 53-man roster didn't come with many surprises

Steelers player name

Position

Russell Wilson

QB

Justin Fields

QB

Kyle Allen

QB

Najee Harris

RB

Jaylen Warren

RB

Cordarrelle Patterson

RB

George Pickens

WR

Roman Wilson

WR

Van Jefferson

WR

Calvin Austin III

WR

Scotty Miller

WR

Pat Freiermuth

TE

Darnell Washington

TE

Connor Heyward

TE

MyCole Pruitt

TE

Troy Fautanu

OT

Broderick Jones

OT

Dan Moore Jr.

OT

Isaac Seumalo

OG

James Daniels

OG

Mason McCormick

OG

Spencer Anderson

OG

Zach Frazier

C

Ryan McCollum

C

Cam Heyward

DT/DE

Keeanu Benton

DT/DE

Larry Ogunjobi

DT/DE

DeMarvin Leal

DT/DE

Montravius Adams

DT/DE

Dean Lowry

DT/DE

Isaiahh Loudermilk

DT/DE

Logan Lee

DT/DE

TJ Watt

EDGE

Alex Highsmith

EDGE

Nick Herbig

EDGE

Patrick Queen

LB

Elandon Roberts

LB

Payton Wilson

LB

Tyler Matakevich

LB

Mark Robinson

LB

Joey Porter Jr.

CB

Donte Jackson

CB

Cory Trice Jr.

CB

Beanie Bishop Jr.

CB

Darius Rush

CB

Minkah Fitzpatrick

S

DeShon Elliott

S

Damontae Kazee

S

Miles Killebrew

S

Jalen Elliott

S

Chris Boswell

K

Cameron Johnston

P

Christian Kuntz

LS

