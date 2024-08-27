Steelers roster cuts tracker: Mike Tomlin forced to make the tough call [Updated Aug. 27)
By Mark Powell
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was forced to make some tough decisions on Tuesday as the Steelers cut their roster down to 53 players. This article will be updated with live roster cuts, but the Steelers are in a precarious positions at some crucial roster spots, including offensive line, wide receiver (thanks Aiyuk!) and even quarterback.
Heck, Tomlin has yet to name a starting QB, seemingly making Russell Wilson sweat out what remains of his career. Justin Fields is the backup in Pittsburgh, but he's an unproven commodity in the regular season, and far too turnover-prone for comfort.
So, the Steelers have cut down their roster considerably, though the toughest calls are yet to come.
Who have the Pittsburgh Steelers cut so far? A complete list
Steelers player cut
Position
Diajun Edwards
RB
Matthew Wright
K
Jacob Copeland
WR
TJ Luther
WR/KR
Kyler McMichael
CB
Quez Watkins
WR
Kiondre Thomas
CB
Devery Hamliton
OT
Kyahva Tezino
LB
Anderson Hardy
OT/OG
Marquiss Spencer
DT
Kyron Johnson
OLG
Luquay Washington
LB
Jacoby Windmon
LB
Marcus Haynes
LB
Zyon Gilbert
CB
Thomas Graham
CB
Willington Previlon
DL
Jacob Slade
DL
Tykeem Doss
OL
Joey Fisher
OL
John Rhys Plumlee
QB
Aaron Shampklin
RB
Jack Colletto
RB
Matt Sokol
TE
Rodney Williams
TE
Jaray Jenkins
WR
Duece Watts
WR
Dez Fitzpatrick
WR
La'Mical Perine
RB
Jonathan Ward
RB
Tyler Beach
OL
Quez Watkins didn't make the cut for Steelers
The Steelers signed Quez Watkins this offseason as a speed threat who had the chance to separate himself in training camp. Instead, Watkins failed to establish much of a presence in a lite receiver room, notably dropping passes in training camp and preseason games. Watkins would've had a ton of pressure on him from the jump had he made the team, as his first impression on Steelers fans was not a good one.
Watkins has a chance to sign on elsewhere given his vertical ability. However, the Steelers require a little more than that given the state of their receiving corps and quarterback room. Working with Wilson and Fields wouldn't have been easy for a one-trick pony.
Where do the Steelers go from here? A full 53-man roster breakdown
The Steelers official 53-man roster is not set, but when it is we will update the post. There are a couple of unknowns remaining. Will Pittsburgh roll with three quarterbacks, or just Wilson and Fields? Is Dan Moore Jr. still a fit with the offensive line, and can injuries save him this time around?
Despite the release of Watkins, wide receiver is still a question mark. Pittsburgh passed on a JuJu Smith-Schuster reunion, but they need a WR2. If I know Omar Khan like I think I do, he is checking the bargain bin every hour and then some. Jefferson is not a capable WR2, nor is any other player on the Steelers roster.
The Steelers full 53-man roster didn't come with many surprises
Steelers player name
Position
Russell Wilson
QB
Justin Fields
QB
Kyle Allen
QB
Najee Harris
RB
Jaylen Warren
RB
Cordarrelle Patterson
RB
George Pickens
WR
Roman Wilson
WR
Van Jefferson
WR
Calvin Austin III
WR
Scotty Miller
WR
Pat Freiermuth
TE
Darnell Washington
TE
Connor Heyward
TE
MyCole Pruitt
TE
Troy Fautanu
OT
Broderick Jones
OT
Dan Moore Jr.
OT
Isaac Seumalo
OG
James Daniels
OG
Mason McCormick
OG
Spencer Anderson
OG
Zach Frazier
C
Ryan McCollum
C
Cam Heyward
DT/DE
Keeanu Benton
DT/DE
Larry Ogunjobi
DT/DE
DeMarvin Leal
DT/DE
Montravius Adams
DT/DE
Dean Lowry
DT/DE
Isaiahh Loudermilk
DT/DE
Logan Lee
DT/DE
TJ Watt
EDGE
Alex Highsmith
EDGE
Nick Herbig
EDGE
Patrick Queen
LB
Elandon Roberts
LB
Payton Wilson
LB
Tyler Matakevich
LB
Mark Robinson
LB
Joey Porter Jr.
CB
Donte Jackson
CB
Cory Trice Jr.
CB
Beanie Bishop Jr.
CB
Darius Rush
CB
Minkah Fitzpatrick
S
DeShon Elliott
S
Damontae Kazee
S
Miles Killebrew
S
Jalen Elliott
S
Chris Boswell
K
Cameron Johnston
P
Christian Kuntz
LS