Steelers Rumors: 3 more trades to make after dumping Kevin Dotson to the Los Angeles Rams
The Pittsburgh Steelers traded Kevin Dotson over the weekend, but that shouldn't be the end of their roster purge.
By Mark Powell
Steelers Rumors: Montravius Adams or Armon Watts could be traded by Tuesday
Pittsburgh's defensive line depth was tested this preseason, and by all accounts they passed with flying colors. Montravius Adams, for one, has embraced the competition in training camp and largely succeeded. As a veteran run-stuffer who can make some noise on passing downs as well, he could be a wise pickup from a team that is lacking defensive line depth. Adams has approached this preseason the right way, and understands the business of the NFL
“Regardless of if you know guys are going to get cut, that’s stuff that has to happen – it’s a business – but for the most part, guys are just here to get better and help the next man,”Adams said. “So I feel like, being here, you don’t feel that the way you do with other teams.”
Adams has enjoyed his time in Pittsburgh, stating that the coaching staff did a good job of mixing in depth players, and giving them valuable reps.
"When I’m with the Steelers, I don’t really see or feel nothing as a competition,” Adams said. “Like, at the end of the day, I feel like everything here is about the team body of work.”
Unfortunately for Adams and/or Watts, it's that same body of work that could get them dealt elsewhere.