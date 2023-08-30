3 Steelers who made the roster but don’t deserve it
- A cornerback filling out depth that just isn't there
- Defenisve line depth that was already replaced up top
- It's time to cut ties with this QB
2. Montravius Adams, DL
Unlike Pierre, nothing that we saw from veteran defensive tackle Montravius Adams in the preseason and heard out of training camp indicated that the former Packer was an outright disaster. In fact, he was solid, which has long been the case for the Auburn product in the NFL. He's never been spectacular, but he's been a fine plug-and-play asset on the defensive front.
That, to me, is why it's a bit surprising that Adams got the nod. He was already essentially usurped on the depth chart when Keeanu Benton came into the fold at the nose tackle spot, but there were two big-time challengers on the camp roster that seemed to have some real upside for the Steelers in Armon Watts (who made the roster) and Breiden Fehoko (who was cut) that you could've argued would have had a potentially bigger impact in a rotational role than Adams is likely to.
At the same time, you can understand why Adams was kept on the roster. He's been praised this offseason for his veteran leadership, even while getting passed up on the depth chart. Subsequently, from a coaching staff perspective of making these decisions, you have to like keeping a locker room leader in the building.
For me sitting at my desk chair and not in the locker room, though, I'm always for changing it up and going for upside when it comes to the depth, particularly on the defensive front. That's why I would argue that Adams was less deserving than others, though his inclusion on the 53-man roster was far less egregious than the other two players on this list.